POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam officials are “in the very, very beginning stages” of searching for a permanent school president, one of their College Council officials announced during their Friday meeting.
College Council member June O’Neill told the board that they’re hoping to announce developments in the search by their next meeting April 1.
SUNY Potsdam’s interim top executive is Officer-in-Charge Philip T. Neisser. He was appointed late last year after the death of interim president John Graham, who was posthumously named president.
“The presidential search process is not only important ... it’s also fairly complicated. The fact that we’re doing most things virtually makes some things easier,” Ms. O’Neill said.
She feels it will be “theoretically easier” to do candidate interviews over Zoom than by phone.
Ms. O’Neill said they’ll have to come up with a search committee. That will include four College Council members, six full-time teaching faculty, one dean, an alumni representative, one student, one professional non-teaching faculty member “and one or two others. It’s pretty well scripted who has to be represented on the committee.”
The college will have to pay for the search.
“It’s not cheap. It’s different than it has been in the past,” she said.
They will issue a request for proposals for a search firm, with a “list of services you can contract them for, from them doing everything to only doing certain parts of it.”
