POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam is marking the 205th anniversary of its 1816 founding with Charter the Path — a day of giving in honor of Charter Day, to build essential scholarship assistance for students.
Two hundred and five years to the day since the New York State Board of Regents signed the charter for St. Lawrence Academy in Potsdam, its predecessor institution is marking the occasion by reflecting on the past and building support for its next generation of students.
“It is an honor to see, firsthand, the vision of our founders being realized through the dedication of our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends, even amidst hardships,” said SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg.
This year’s Charter Day celebration coincides with a unique moment in history, as the campus continues to persist amid the pandemic. Over the past year, the campus community has overcome much adversity and continued to uphold SUNY Potsdam’s academic mission and commitment to the community.
“Our resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the continued strength, unity and perseverance that the College and its campus community members have exhibited since the beginning. Together, we are building upon our historic foundation as we continue on in our third century of excellence,” said Esterberg.
Charter the Path prioritizes support through the Fund for Scholarships, which lessens the financial burdens many students face when paying for college. Donors may also support any annual fund of their choice during Charter the Path.
To learn more about SUNY Potsdam history, www.potsdam.edu/about/college-history.
For more information about giving and other ways to support students, visit www.potsdam.edu/giving.
