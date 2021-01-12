SUNY Potsdam Dean’s List

SUNY Potsdam has named 245 students to the Dean’s List for earning high marks in the Fall 2020 semester. Chelsea Bush, class of 2022, a double major in history and social studies education, cruises across campus. SUNY Potsdam photo

POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 245 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2020 semester to the College’s Dean’s List.

The students included:

Jimena Alexander of St. Regis Falls, whose major is Spanish

Martin Arquitt of Norwood, whose major is Art Studio

Lindsey Baker of Lisbon, whose major is Art Studio

Brooke Beaudoin of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Qiong Qiong Bergmeier-Esterberg of Potsdam, whose major is Community Health

Celeste Bienz of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology

Matthew Booth of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Elijah Bulriss of Canton, whose major is Literature/Writing

Gabriella Cicchinelli of St. Regis Falls, whose major is Music Education

Ameen Conrad of Potsdam, whose major is International Studies

Cree Cordwell of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Alyson Crosby of Brier Hill, whose major is Speech Communication

Jesse Cunningham of Canton, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media

Kaeonna Deshane of Norwood, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Kaitlyn Dominie of Norfolk, whose major is Community Health

Abigail Duquette of Nicholville, whose major is Business Administration

Cheyenne Earlywine of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology

Caitlin Fields of Massena, whose major is Business Administration

Qaraline Guerard of Norfolk, whose major is Psychology

Kari Hance of DeKalb Junction, whose major is Biology

Lucas Hanss of Hannawa Falls, whose major is Environmental Studies

Taylor Harris of Madrid, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Nathan Hunter of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Emma Kormanyos of Massena, whose major is Psychology

Samuel Kramer of Potsdam, whose major is Biochemistry

Jeremy LaClaire of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science

Grace LePage of Waddington, whose major is Psychology

Lisa Marie Lopez-Baez of Gouverneur, whose major is Literature/Writing

Jennifer Lynch of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education

Morgan Macaulay of Brier Hill, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Elizabeth Mitchell of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Jared Morse of Richville, whose major is Chemistry

Connor Newcombe of Potsdam, whose major is History

Samantha Newtown of Helena, whose major is Psychology

Cheyenne Planty of Madrid, whose major is Sociology

Kristi Pruitt of Potsdam, whose major is Literature/Writing

Julia Reiter of Norwood, whose major is Business Administration

Shane Rose of Brasher Falls, whose major is Speech Communication

Gabriella Scott of Waddington, whose major is Speech Communication

Victoria Scott of Heuvelton, whose major is Sociology

Taylor Scovil of Potsdam, whose major is Sociology

Douglas Scoville-Upham of Potsdam, whose major is Interdisciplinary Natural Studies (Biology/Geology)

Emma Segnini of Potsdam, whose major is Music Performance

Abigale Shampine of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Nicole Silver of Massena, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Merrick Sinclair of Canton, whose major is Speech Communication

Sarah Stone of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Hope Switzer of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology

Rebekah Tardif of Potsdam, whose major is Biology

Emily Thomas of Chase Mills, whose major is Community Health

Autumn Thompson of De Kalb Junction, whose major is Biology

Jordan Tishberg of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration

Cameo Torres of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared

Stephen Warnock of Massena, whose major is Computer Science

Megan Wemett of Potsdam, whose major is Literature/Writing

Cael Woodcock of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies

Andrew Zimmer of Canton, whose major is Psychology

To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.

