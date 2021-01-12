POTSDAM — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named 245 students who excelled academically in the Fall 2020 semester to the College’s Dean’s List.
The students included:
Jimena Alexander of St. Regis Falls, whose major is Spanish
Martin Arquitt of Norwood, whose major is Art Studio
Lindsey Baker of Lisbon, whose major is Art Studio
Brooke Beaudoin of Norfolk, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Qiong Qiong Bergmeier-Esterberg of Potsdam, whose major is Community Health
Celeste Bienz of Potsdam, whose major is Psychology
Matthew Booth of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Elijah Bulriss of Canton, whose major is Literature/Writing
Gabriella Cicchinelli of St. Regis Falls, whose major is Music Education
Ameen Conrad of Potsdam, whose major is International Studies
Cree Cordwell of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Alyson Crosby of Brier Hill, whose major is Speech Communication
Jesse Cunningham of Canton, whose major is Graphic Design and New Media
Kaeonna Deshane of Norwood, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Kaitlyn Dominie of Norfolk, whose major is Community Health
Abigail Duquette of Nicholville, whose major is Business Administration
Cheyenne Earlywine of Gouverneur, whose major is Sociology
Caitlin Fields of Massena, whose major is Business Administration
Qaraline Guerard of Norfolk, whose major is Psychology
Kari Hance of DeKalb Junction, whose major is Biology
Lucas Hanss of Hannawa Falls, whose major is Environmental Studies
Taylor Harris of Madrid, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Nathan Hunter of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Emma Kormanyos of Massena, whose major is Psychology
Samuel Kramer of Potsdam, whose major is Biochemistry
Jeremy LaClaire of Potsdam, whose major is Exercise Science
Grace LePage of Waddington, whose major is Psychology
Lisa Marie Lopez-Baez of Gouverneur, whose major is Literature/Writing
Jennifer Lynch of Gouverneur, whose major is Childhood/Early Childhood Education
Morgan Macaulay of Brier Hill, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Elizabeth Mitchell of Ogdensburg, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Jared Morse of Richville, whose major is Chemistry
Connor Newcombe of Potsdam, whose major is History
Samantha Newtown of Helena, whose major is Psychology
Cheyenne Planty of Madrid, whose major is Sociology
Kristi Pruitt of Potsdam, whose major is Literature/Writing
Julia Reiter of Norwood, whose major is Business Administration
Shane Rose of Brasher Falls, whose major is Speech Communication
Gabriella Scott of Waddington, whose major is Speech Communication
Victoria Scott of Heuvelton, whose major is Sociology
Taylor Scovil of Potsdam, whose major is Sociology
Douglas Scoville-Upham of Potsdam, whose major is Interdisciplinary Natural Studies (Biology/Geology)
Emma Segnini of Potsdam, whose major is Music Performance
Abigale Shampine of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Nicole Silver of Massena, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Merrick Sinclair of Canton, whose major is Speech Communication
Sarah Stone of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Hope Switzer of Ogdensburg, whose major is Psychology
Rebekah Tardif of Potsdam, whose major is Biology
Emily Thomas of Chase Mills, whose major is Community Health
Autumn Thompson of De Kalb Junction, whose major is Biology
Jordan Tishberg of Potsdam, whose major is Business Administration
Cameo Torres of Potsdam, whose major is Exploratory/Undeclared
Stephen Warnock of Massena, whose major is Computer Science
Megan Wemett of Potsdam, whose major is Literature/Writing
Cael Woodcock of Ogdensburg, whose major is Criminal Justice Studies
Andrew Zimmer of Canton, whose major is Psychology
To achieve the honor of being on the Dean’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.
