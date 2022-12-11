SUNY Potsdam narrows search

POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam College Council on Friday morning narrowed a list of six presidential candidates down to three and forwarded those names to the SUNY chancellor to be interviewed.

SUNY Potsdam isn’t releasing those names due to the confidential nature of the SUNY-prescribed selection process.

