POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam College Council on Friday morning narrowed a list of six presidential candidates down to three and forwarded those names to the SUNY chancellor to be interviewed.
SUNY Potsdam isn’t releasing those names due to the confidential nature of the SUNY-prescribed selection process.
SUNY Potsdam spokesperson Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke said the board forwards the three names to the SUNY chancellor in Albany for interviews. Candidates are asked to provide a presentation to the chancellor’s executive leadership team followed by a question-and-answer session, which is recorded for the SUNY trustees to review as part of their materials.
“The names of the finalist candidates are sent to the Chancellor unranked — hence leaving the ultimate decision to the Chancellor,” she said in an email.
The SUNY Board of Trustees then votes on and announces the final appointment. A smaller subgroup of the board interviews the candidate.
The candidates include Shelitha W.D. Williams, vice president of student and enrollment services and the chief diversity officer at Genesee Community College; Irene Rios, Ammerman Campus CEO and executive dean for SUNY Suffolk; and Patrick M. Jones, professor of music and chancellor of Penn State Schuylkill.
Also under consideration are Edward E. Mills, vice president for student affairs and chief enrollment officer at Sacramento State College; Suzanne R. Smith, provost/vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University; and Jody S. Fournier, a developmental psychologist and professor of psychology who is provost and vice president of learning at Capital University.
