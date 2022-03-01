POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s two philosophy professors say school administrators’ decision to put their program in “provisionary status” will eventually lead to their department being dissolved and the philosophy major program, along with several others, getting the ax.
In response to a financial crisis that’s been exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic, SUNY Potsdam is undergoing what officials have dubbed an academic realignment program.
SUNY Potsdam Officer In Charge Philip T. Neisser said the realignment program was started under then-Officer in Charge John L. Graham, who died late last year and was posthumously named university president. “No specific budget cuts or reduction goals are outlined in the plan. Rather, for the next two years, programs that have been recommended for provisional status in the draft report (including Philosophy) will work to reach enrollment targets, redesign their curricula, or take other recommended steps to meet specific goals related to their unique circumstances,” Mr. Neisser said in an emailed statement. “In addition, we have also identified high-potential programs and those with growth opportunities through this process, which need further resources in order to be successful.”
The interim university president added that the report is currently in draft form and its recommendations are preliminary. He said the realignment plan is “based on a review of multiple data sources that included five-year trends for each program as well as comprehensive information provided by each department related to areas aligned specifically to Potsdam’s mission.”
In response to the realignment plan, philosophy Professor David C.K. Curry and Associate Professor Timothy G. Murphy have taken to the internet and spell out their case on a website that launched Friday, sunypotsdamphilosophy.com. They are also circulating a change.org petition urging SUNY Potsdam to preserve the philosophy department and major. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition at wdt.me/W9qKkN had been signed by more than 1,100 people.
The professors say they’ve been given until the end of the spring semester to file a report in which they outline, essentially, how they will either enhance program enrollment or plan “for deactivation of the program.” They have to submit a redesigned curriculum by fall 2022, and by fall 2023 implement “the redesigned curriculum and demonstration that the program can maintain at least 10 students consistently in the program, or the program is to be discontinued.”
“In a period of falling enrollment and fiscal challenges, this rigorous review of our academic portfolio will help to ensure that we allocate our resources as effectively as possible,” Mr. Neisser’s statement said. “This multi-year evaluation of our program offerings is a sound and widely shared practice across higher education.”
“It’s part of our responsibility as professors, when we disagree and think an academic program is being negatively affected, to speak out about it. We’re trying to be good philosophers and lay out the arguments against it so people can read that and make their own minds about the plan in question,” Mr. Murphy said.
The professors’ website alleges that the school is targeting the philosophy program solely on the grounds that it doesn’t have many majors. The department had more than 20 per school year, some years more than 40, from 1992 until the fall of 2018. This year, 2021-22, the department reports having eight majors in both the fall and spring semesters. This also correlates with an overall drop in enrollment, from 4,395 in 2011 to 3,084 in 2020.
The professors also point out that most other philosophy departments don’t have many majors. They attribute that to philosophy usually not being taught in high school, and many prospective college students being pushed to have a major in mind before finishing high school.
“To be utterly explicit: Intentional or not, being put on ‘provisionary status’ and slated for dissolution will inevitably result in the discontinuation of the philosophy major,” the professors say on their website. “For no good reason, we have been directed to reach an arbitrary threshold of majors within a very short timeframe. Due to short staffing, this threshold would likely have been out of reach even if we were not further hindered by the almost immediate dissolution of the department. This process has been a sham from the beginning.”
The professors’ website claims that the reason for there being fewer philosophy majors over the years is connected to both the enrollment decline and the university not appointing replacements when philosophy professors either retire or move on.
The professors claim the SUNY Potsdam School of Arts and Sciences is being unfairly targeted over its Crane School of Music and the School of Education and Professional Studies.
“This is a plan that’s really gutting the school of arts and sciences across the board,” Mr. Curry said in a phone interview.
He and Mr. Murphy say their department has been whittled down from five professors in 2011 to two, and that complicates what they’re able to offer.
“We survive. What we can’t do is offer programs we have always offered in the past. We don’t have anyone who does ethics right now,” Mr. Curry said. “There are all sorts of classes students would be interested in taking that we just can’t staff right now.”
Mr. Curry argues that just looking at the number of majors doesn’t paint an accurate picture of the popularity of the philosophy classes that also fulfill general education credits and requirements of other majors. The department does not offer any classes that are only for philosophy majors.
“Over the last five years the department has filled 81% of the seats it has offered and has approached 90% on numerous occasions. Again, notably, the department has consistently maintained these high fill rates in spite of the continued enrollment decline in the college (our fill-rate was 88% in Fall 2021),” the two professors write on sunypotsdamphilosophy.com.
They also say that the program has an above-average student-faculty ratio and is inexpensive, and dissolving the department would only save the stipends paid to the department chair, $6,000 annually.
In addition to the philosophy department and major, the website says that SUNY Potsdam’s realignment plan “immediately discontinues” the Bachelor of Arts in art history and the Master of Arts in English and communication. It says others placed on provisionary status include the Bachelor of Fine Arts in visual art, and graphic design and new media; BFA in creative writing; BA and Bachelor of Science in computer science; BA in both French and Spanish; BA in physics; BA in women’s and gender studies; and bachelor and master’s degrees in mathematics.
