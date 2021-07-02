POTSDAM — The SUNY Potsdam University Police Department has received reaccreditation through the state Law Enforcement Accreditation Council.
Comprised of 110 standards across three categories — administration, training and operations — the program is designed to help law enforcement agencies evaluate policies and ensure they are “conceptually sound and operationally effective.”
“We will continue to strive to meet the highest standards in law enforcement,” Chief Timothy M. Ashley II said, announcing the reaccreditation Thursday.
The Accreditation Council is a governor-appointed group that adopts standards, sets policy and has exclusive authority to grant accreditation to law enforcement agencies, according to the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
During the accreditation process, council representatives visit agencies and review policies against critical standards set quarterly by the 17-member council.
Of the more than 500 law enforcement agencies statewide, 167 are accredited by the council as of this week.
St. Lawrence County has three accredited agencies: Canton Village Police Department since 1993, SUNY Potsdam University Police since 2016, and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office since 2020.
