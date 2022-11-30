POTSDAM — The last three of six SUNY Potsdam presidential candidates recently visited campus and participated in community forums.

They are Edward E. Mills, vice president for student affairs and chief enrollment officer at Sacramento State College; Suzanne R. Smith, provost/vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University; and Jody S. Fournier, a developmental psychologist and professor of psychology who is provost and vice president of learning at Capital University.

