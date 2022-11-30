POTSDAM — The last three of six SUNY Potsdam presidential candidates recently visited campus and participated in community forums.
They are Edward E. Mills, vice president for student affairs and chief enrollment officer at Sacramento State College; Suzanne R. Smith, provost/vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University; and Jody S. Fournier, a developmental psychologist and professor of psychology who is provost and vice president of learning at Capital University.
Also under consideration for school president are Shelitha W.D. Williams, vice president of student and enrollment services and the chief diversity officer at Genesee Community College; Irene Rios, Ammerman Campus CEO and executive dean for SUNY Suffolk; and Patrick M. Jones, professor of music and chancellor of Penn State Schuylkill.
A first-generation college graduate, Mr. Mills began working in public higher education as a financial aid coordinator 37 years ago.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University, a master’s in counselor education from Pennsylvania State University and his doctorate in higher education leadership/human resource studies from Colorado State University.
At Sacramento State, Mr. Mills’s student affairs department includes 60 departments, programs, services, equity and affinity centers serving the university’s 31,000 students. The division includes two self-support organizations (Students Health, Counseling, & Wellness Services and University Housing Services) and two auxiliary nonprofit organizations (Union/WELL Inc. and Associated Students Inc.).
He actively participates in student and community events and is “very visible on campus,” SUNY Potsdam said. Mr. Mills serves on multiple boards raising money to support student access, scholarships and safety. He regularly volunteers to help local organizations supporting communities in need.
He teaches a first year seminar course, something he has done for 18 years at two universities. He has also taught in the education leadership doctoral program at Sacramento State, served on multiple doctoral and master’s committees for students, and served as an external evaluator for faculty colleagues going up for promotion. He developed an online graduate course in strategic enrollment management for the Notre Dame University of Maryland. Mr. Mills serves as a co-principal investigator on several large federal grants. He also serves on the advisory board for Sacramento State’s educational doctorate program.
Ms. Smith has served as the provost/vice president for academic affairs at Georgia Southwestern State University since July 1, 2018. In this position, she is responsible for the academic programming and planning for the university, and the allocation of resources to meet programmatic priorities.
During her time at GSW, she has led an academic planning process that resulted in the establishment of several new degree programs designed to meet student and regional workforce needs. She helped raise over $2 million for one of those programs by working with community partners and seeking external grants. She also led the campus Post-Pandemic Strategic Task Force.
Most recently, Ms. Smith led the strategic planning process resulting in the campus’s new strategic plan. Because of the correlation between experiential learning and student success, she developed the Office of Experiential Learning and has championed those efforts across campus.
GSW was the only University System of Georgia member institution south of Atlanta to show enrollment growth over the last five years, and campus leadership helped drive a 5.4% increase, according to SUNY Potsdam. The campus has become increasingly more diverse over the last five years, and the increased retention rates obtained prior to COVID are starting to recover to pre-pandemic numbers.
Ms. Smith enjoys teaching in the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program each semester, which is a servant leadership program she co-founded at GSW in 2019. She is well-known by faculty, students and staff because she is active on campus, supporting students in their activities including athletic competitions, art exhibits, and music recitals and performances.
Recently, she was selected by the GSW Student Government Association as the 2019-20 Faculty Member of the Year, which is awarded to someone who “consistently promotes student engagement, school spirit, and serves as an exceptional mentor to all students,” SUNY Potsdam said.
Prior to GSW, she was at Washington State University Vancouver from 1997-2018, where she most recently served as the director of academic planning and special assistant to the vice chancellor of academic affairs. During her time at Washington State, she transitioned from faculty to administration by spending 10 years as an academic director.
Mr. Fournier’s responsibilities at Capital University are the roles of chief academic officer, chief student affairs officer and chief enrollment officer. Capital University combines liberal arts with professional studies with diverse student body of about 3,300 students and offering over 60 undergraduate majors and graduate programs including law, nursing, music, business, education and theology.
He designed the university’s Student Success Initiative, which in partnership with the John N. Gardner Institute, realigned strategic planning, academic practices, and business operations. As part of this initiative, he integrated academic affairs, student affairs and enrollment management into a single divisional unit, student learning and development, and implemented over 100 action items to raise first-to-second year retention from a low of 71.5% to 79.1%, and fall-to-spring retention to a record 92.2%, SUNY Potsdam said. Implementation realized record four-year graduation rates, improved transfer student onboarding, increased success and persistence for historically underrepresented students and neutralized first generation status as a negative predictor of retention. New enrollment strategies and tactics led to a 23% increase in first-time in college student enrollment, SUNY Potsdam said.
In collaboration with faculty governance, Mr. Fournier’s team assessed academic and administrative departments, developed practices to guide academic program review and learning outcomes and met “threshold and aspirational performance goals,” SUNY Potsdam said. “By raising residential capacity and increasing the percent of residential students, Dr. Fournier improved retention and net auxiliary income.”
Under his leadership, the university strengthened mechanisms to oversee program performance, adopted performance analytics, affirmed learning outcome assessment and achieved regional and disciplinary reaccreditation.
Mr. Fournier regularly visits alumni and prospective donors. Recent efforts have secured funds for undergraduate scholarship and other forms of experimental learning, for laboratory science equipment and material expenses, and for participation in a one-to-one digital initiative for students to bridge the digital divide.
A recipient of the Praesentia (excellence in teaching) and Cotterman (excellence in service to students) advising awards, Mr. Fournier earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology, master’s in child development, and doctorate in developmental psychology from Ohio State University. He and his wife, Debbie, have three children and enjoy attending campus events. Mr. Fournier runs daily, often through campus, always accompanied by his two German shorthaired pointers.
