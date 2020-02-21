POTSDAM — The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service has awarded a $477,326 grant to SUNY Potsdam biology professor Glenn Johnson to support efforts to enhance nesting habitats for the Blanding’s turtle, which is a New York state threatened species.
The money will be used to create sandy nesting spaces protected by electric fencing at four sites in the county — Canton, Lisbon, Louisville and Massena — providing nesting alternatives to corn fields and fencing out predatory raccoons and skunks.
Students will assist with trapping and tracking turtles with GPS trackers, set-up and maintenance of sites and completing habitat assessments. The nesting project and assessment is expected to continue through spring 2023.
The project comes after a sign program Mr. Johnson initiated about three years ago, posting turtle crossing signs along roadways in key nesting areas. The signs will be posted again this year during nesting season, between May and July.
