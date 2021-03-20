POTSDAM — The strength of SUNY Potsdam’s legacy in training teachers has earned the college a placing at No. 18 in the nation among institutions offering a bachelor’s degree in teacher education, according to a new ranking released by Study.com. The company considered hundreds of universities and ranked SUNY Potsdam based on academic and career resources, the quality of education, faculty, cost, graduation rates, student retention, job placement and other factors.
SUNY Potsdam’s School of Education and Professional Studies is well known for supporting its undergraduates with small classes, intensive field experiences and applied learning opportunities. Through relationships with area school districts and BOCES, undergraduates gain experience as student teachers in North Country classrooms. That strength and connection to the community also extends to graduate programs and advanced certificates that prepare students for teaching and other work in a wide range of fields, including adolescent and childhood education, educational technology, curriculum and instruction, school district leadership and other programs.
Study.com is an online learning platform founded in 2002, offering tens of thousands of online courses and video lessons to millions of users.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.