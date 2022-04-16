POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam officials say the university’s academic realignment plan was undertaken in light of “real” financial problems, and a big part of the plan is moving some graduate and undergraduate degree programs to be entirely online.
The discussions happened during the April SUNY Potsdam College Council meeting.
The plan, which has drawn public criticism from philosophy professors as a danger to some departments, is still in the process of being finalized. However, SUNY Potsdam Officer in Charge Philip T. Neisser told the council, “I’ve accepted the (plan’s) recommendations. In that sense we’ve moved past the draft phase.”
Bette S. Bergeron, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said the plan was initiated under the previous officer in charge, John L. Graham, who died in November shortly after taking office.
“Keep in mind that this important process was initiated under Dr. Graham, with recognition that the campus had to take very bold steps to address very real ongoing fiscal challenges,” she said.
Part of the problem for SUNY Potsdam is declining enrollment. In the fall of 2019, the university had 3,339 students enrolled, 3,063 of whom were undergrads. That dropped to 3,084 with 2,842 undergrads in the fall of 2020, and to 2,613 total enrollment with 2,358 undergrads for fall 2021.
“SUNY Potsdam has been facing fiscal pressure due to declining enrollment in recent years. Like other comprehensive institutions in our sector, we have been impacted by the significant downturn of the graduating high school student demographic across the Northeast, particularly in our state, and our most recent decline has been exacerbated due to the pandemic,” Alexandra M. Jacobs-Wilke, SUNY Potsdam director of public relations, said in an email after the meeting. “The discussion in College Council related to our continuing efforts to achieve fiscal stability both through cost savings and increasing revenue by attracting and retaining students.”
Ms. Jacobs-Wilke said there are some bright spots in the new state budget that will help with SUNY Potsdam’s financial picture. She said direct state support “is continued at the same level as in prior years,” at $12,658,000.
The state is also eliminating the so-called “TAP Gap.” TAP stands for Tuition Assistance Program, which is financial aid from the state for college students in New York. The gap is the difference between full SUNY tuition and the amount campuses are allowed to charge TAP-eligible students. SUNY Potsdam was projected to have a gap of $660,000 for 2022-23 and $330,000 for 2023-24, according to statistics from Ms. Jacobs-Wilke. There are other financial aid streams that could benefit SUNY Potsdam. For now, the State University of New York is still in the process of awarding funds to individual schools.
“This year’s state budget actually represents a major investment in public higher education and has a number of bright spots that will alleviate pressure on our campus budget, while work continues on our financial planning and strategic enrollment management efforts. We are working on an analysis of the exact impact on our campus budget,” she wrote.
During the College Council meeting, there wasn’t much discussion of which specific courses or departments might be trimmed or eliminated entirely. Blair F. Madore, chair of the Faculty Senate and an associate mathematics professor, said the university is considering eliminating physical education and health and wellness courses as general education requirements for undergraduates. He also said there is consideration of “removing a 300-level course as part of the General Education Pathways Program.”
He noted that the Faculty Senate has recently approved two new programs — a minor in marketing and a minor in forensic studies — along with a “dual degree program with a university in Ukraine.”
“Generally the faculty are not very happy about (the realignment plan),” Mr. Madore said. “I’m not so sure any plan that’s coming out that tended to address our financial situation we were going to be happy about.”
Mr. Madore added that he is “particularly unhappy with this plan,” though, “we’re hoping over time, we will be able to keep the best parts of this plan and convince our administrators to jettison what we would consider to be the worst parts of this plan.”
Dean of Students Eric D. Duchscherer said that the on-campus PACES dining service is also facing some changes. He said the Lehman dining hall will close, with its buffets moved to the Barrington Student Union. He also said the on-campus Starbucks, Crane Commons and an on-campus cafe will be consolidated in the student union.
Mr. Duchscherer also noted that the Crane portion of the realignment plan “has been particularly controversial … with a lot of prospective students and current students.”
Ms. Bergeron said the college wasn’t able to go through a longer process of analyzing their programs and coming up with a list of priorities.
“We did not have enough time to go through a full prioritization process,” which would take one or two years “in normal times and circumstances,” Ms. Bergeron said.
She said a lot of their efforts are focused on growing enrollment in online programs. That in itself won’t have much impact on university finances, but growing the online programs will.
“Putting courses online definitely doesn’t save money. Growing enrollment definitely helps in terms of increasing access … as well as expanding our enrollment,” Ms. Bergeron said. “We’re moving programs online as quickly as we can with resources we have. We should soon have all our grad programs within the School of Education and Professional Studies online very soon.”
“We’re looking right now at programs to be online, not individual courses,” Ms. Bergeron said. “The focus right now is online programs.”
She explained that in order to have an online degree program, SUNY requires all of its courses to be online, including general education requirements.
“For online programs, the courses have to be fully online in order for SUNY to consider a fully online program,” Ms. Bergeron said.
She noted that SUNY is seeing a shift in modern languages programs. They’re being spread out “across multiple universities in the SUNY system … that will be online and shared across the campus system.”
Mr. Neisser said he’s given the deans authority “to work with each program in an individualized way to consider enrollment adjustments we can make.”
“It’s all about reaching more prospective students and keeping students here who have enrolled,” he said. “Online courses are important here, especially in the graduate area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.