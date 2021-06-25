POTSDAM — In two months, SUNY Potsdam President Kristin G. Esterberg will officially depart from her north country post for a position as chancellor at the University of Washington Bothell.
President Esterberg made the announcement Friday afternoon, after seven years heading the institution. Her last day is Aug. 31.
In a message to the campus community, President Esterberg wrote her tenure has been “an extraordinary privilege.” She was the first woman to be appointed president in the university’s 205-year history.
Assuming the presidency in 2014 as the school’s 16th leader, she has held several SUNY system roles, including co-chair of the SUNY Racial Equity Action Plan Work Group, related to the roles of chief diversity officers, and co-chair of the SUNY Global Learning for All Task Force. She was also a member of the Sexual Violence Prevention Task Force and the SUNY Diversity Task Force.
Nationally, President Esterberg is a board member of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities and a mentor for the Millennium Leadership Initiative. In Potsdam, she co-chaired the village’s Local Planning Committee for the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
A philosophy and political science graduate of Boston University, with a master’s and doctorate in sociology from Cornell University, President Esterberg has authored three books and several journal articles. Her academic research has focused on gender and sexuality, social identities and social organization.
“To the talented faculty, staff and administrators, I am grateful for all of your efforts to serve students and our community. It has been a privilege to work with and beside you,” she wrote in her announcement. “To our alumni, it has been a deep pleasure to come to know you and to hear your Potsdam stories. I treasure the times we have shared. And to our creative and talented students, serving you has been a deep honor. Please know that I will continue to watch your successes from afar.”
The university has yet to announce plans for interim leadership or a presidential search process.
