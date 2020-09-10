POTSDAM — Since phased move-in and COVID-19 testing began last month, 85 students at SUNY Potsdam have been retested after samples were rendered invalid by the testing lab.
The university had been sending its COVID-19 tests to Enzo Clinical Labs, headquartered on Long Island. The retests and tests for symptomatic individuals have been facilitated by LabCorp in Watertown, a university spokesperson said.
As of Thursday night, 77 student results were still pending, with 1,962 negative results reported since initial testing began for the semester Aug. 11. Two students tested positive in that timeframe and have recovered.
The university reports one active case, an employee currently in isolation.
With the semester underway, SUNY Potsdam will begin periodic surveillance testing in the coming weeks, and is planning to use SUNY Upstate Medical Center laboratories in Syracuse, for future testing services.
The university, like the three other members of the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley, maintains an online dashboard where testing and case figures are tracked.
In Canton, St. Lawrence University and SUNY Canton have each reported two confirmed positives since the outset of the semester. One case is currently active at SUNY Canton, and the three remaining cases from the two schools have since recovered.
Clarkson University, Potsdam, has reported two cases, and both have recovered.
Should residents or other students wish to express concern over incidents related to student conduct or violations of COVID-19 community expectations, reporting avenues have been outlined by each university.
Alleged violations can be referred to either community@clarkson.edu or community@potsdam.edu. Messages can be sent to both accounts if a reporter is unsure which university a student or group of students attends.
In Canton, people may contact St. Lawrence University’s 24/7 Safety and Security line, 315-229-5555, or submit an online report on SLU’s Always Forward website. Concerns about SUNY Canton students should be directed to Lenore VanderZee, executive director for university relations, at vanderzeel@canton.edu, or submitted on Canton’s COVID-19 webpage.
