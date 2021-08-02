POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam and Westchester Community College signed a transfer agreement pertaining to students pursuing degrees in either Environmental Studies or Exercise Science.
According to a SUNY Potsdam Press release, WCC students who have earned either an Associate in Science degree in environmental studies or in health and human performance, may respectively pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies or a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science at SUNY Potsdam.
“WCC students who graduate with a minimum GPA of 2.0 in those associate programs will be guaranteed acceptance to SUNY Potsdam and will transfer with junior status,” the press release reads.
“Students who participate in this program will have up to 64 credits applied toward completion of the articulated SUNY Potsdam bachelor’s degree program. Students will need to complete a minimum of 45 upper-division credits, of which 15 must be in the major, to satisfy SUNY Potsdam’s baccalaureate degree requirements,” according to the press release.
Students considering transferring, who have a cumulative college GPA of 3.0 or higher, are encouraged to apply for transfer scholarship money.
“We are thrilled to partner with Westchester Community College to offer new pathways for students to further their studies in two of our most hands-on majors ...” Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY Potsdam Dr. Bette Bergeron said. “WCC graduates are well prepared to succeed in our baccalaureate programs, and we know they will thrive here at Potsdam and in their future careers.”
Dr. Belinda S. Miles, president of Westchester Community College, said, “This articulation agreement is an exciting new pathway for our students to advance their academic career in high-demand fields.
“SUNY Potsdam provides our graduates with the opportunity to seamlessly transition to an excellent four-year institution where they can prepare for a career that will help themselves, their families, and their communities,” she said.
For more information, visit www.sunywcc.edu/sunypotsdam-transfer.
