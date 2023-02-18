POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Wagner Institute for Sustainability and Ecological Research and the Department of Biology will host a WISER Escape from Winter event on Feb. 24.
Visitors can stop by events in the WISER Greenhouse and the Barrington Student Union throughout the day and attend hands-on workshops on plant care, hydroponics, and how to care for your indoor plants. The day will be filled with fun educational events and activities, as follows:
Barrington Student Union Lobby
— Food security tabling (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.): Local non-profit organizations will have tables in the lobby and will be available to share information on efforts to improve food security in the north country.
— Paint a pot, pick a plant, take a plate (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.): The women’s rugby club has sponsored this plant sale event, which also gives visitors the opportunity to paint the pot and choose a plate for their new plant-a great deal for a small donation.
WISER Greenhouse (Stowell Hall Room 205)
— Office plants and how to care for them (10 to 11 a.m.): WISER Coordinator Ray Bowdish will give a hands-on workshop to help you develop a “green thumb” in your office.
— Plant propagation workshop (11 a.m. to noon): WISER staff members Ren Bridgeford and Melanie Heidman will guide visitors through the steps of making cuttings and transplanting propagated plants in this hands-on session.
— Open greenhouse (noon to 2 p.m.): The WISER Center and Greenhouse will be open for casual tours. Members of the staff will be present to answer questions about the facilities and its activities.
— Aeroponic garden workshop (1 to 2 p.m.): Student intern Harper Barrett will guide a hands-on workshop showing participants how to construct and plant a tower garden.
— Wander around the WISER tour (4 to 5:30 p.m.). Stop in for a casual tour and Q&A session about the WISER Center facilities and activities.
— Greenhouse 101 (6 to 8 p.m.): WISER Coordinator Ray Bowdish will share his more than 40 years of experience to demonstrate how modern greenhouses operate. The benefits and challenges of growing in controlled environments will be addressed, and participants will be encouraged to operate environmental controls and irrigation equipment.
Stowell Hall Room 218 & WISER Greenhouse
— Good bugs and bad bugs (2 to 4 p.m.): Robert Snyder will guide participants in insect identification and convince you of the real benefits of bugs.
Questions regarding this event can be directed to Ray Bowdish or Sara Peabody at 315-267-2264, or via email to wiser@potsdam.edu.
