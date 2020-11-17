ALBANY — Bradley Hershenson, a doctoral student from the College of Homeland Security, Cyber Security, and Emergency Preparedness at the University at Albany, was elected as the president of the State University of New York Student Assembly on Sept. 25 at a virtual plenary session of elected student delegates from SUNY’s 64 campuses across New York state.
President Hershenson will serve as an ex-officious (voting) member of the SUNY Board of Trustees. Student Assembly delegates elected officers for the executive board this past weekend include:
Eusebio Omar van Reenan, an international student from Namibia studying public policy at the University at Albany was elected vice president. Bryce Mack, a student of SUNY New Paltz was re-elected treasurer. Kelvin (Angel) Cooke, a student studying epidemiology at Monroe Community College was elected secretary.
“We are honored to represent — SUNY’s 1.4 million students during these challenging times as we all strive to overcome the impact of the pandemic. The voices of students must be heard in order to ensure we receive a quality education and student support services — which are needed now more than ever. We look forward to the opportunity to work with the students, faculty, administration, and alumni of SUNY as well as our champions in government to strengthen academic excellence, educational opportunity and student success in public higher education,” said President Hershenson.
“SUNY students repay the investment made now in their higher education many times over through the taxes they pay now and after they graduate. We must protect that investment in the state budget process and continue to advocate for federal aid to New York. SUNY graduates are essential to the health and well-being of New York’s economy, its workforce, and the social fabric,” Hershenson added.
About the SUNY Student Assembly
The Student Assembly of the State University of New York (SUNY SA) is the recognized student government organization representing the nearly 1.4 million students of the State University of New York. Comprised of student leaders elected by their peers from across SUNY’s 64 campuses, SUNY SA is committed to empowering students throughout the state, and ensuring the representation of its members on the state and national level, as well as throughout the SUNY system.
