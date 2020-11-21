Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High near 40F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.