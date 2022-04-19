SUNY Upstate Medical students host suturing clinic for CiTi students

MEXICO - New Vision Allied Health and Specialized Careers students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) recently attended a suturing clinic hosted by SUNY Upstate Medical University students at the SUNY Oswego campus.
Students learned valuable, real-life skills that will be needed in future medical careers.
“This has been an extremely meaningful experience for my future job as a dental hygienist,” said Mexico Academy and Central School District student Morgan Eastman.
“Learning from medical students is such a valuable experience,” said Katie Nettles, a student from Oswego City School District. “These are things I will need to know going into my future, so it’s amazing to get a head start on it!”
More information on career and technical education programming at CiTi can be found at CiTiboces.org/CTE.
