WATERTOWN — “Look, it’s like you’re walking through a butt!”
One chaperone was keeping it light with a kid in her group as they walked through a 20-foot inflatable colon at Jefferson Community College’s Super Science Saturday.
The annual event is the college’s biggest of the year. Sponsored by JCC, admission is free to everyone who wants to participate in the science demonstrations sprawled throughout three buildings on campus. Faculty members ran the demonstrations and students from all over came to volunteer to help them celebrate science with hundreds of children and adults.
There was an exhibit called Fire Music conducted by Dr. Chris Ebey, a professor who showed the rather simple way of showing how sound is a pressure wave, and when it squeezes gas in a tube, a flame will jump around. There was a zoo exhibit in which JCC students worked with animals from the Thompson Park Zoo and showed them at the expo. Of course, there was the popular maggot exhibit, a staple of the expo since its inception. Kids, and adults, dipped maggots into non-toxic paint and drew pictures with them. There was a stand to blow bubbles, make slime and 3D print. Critical thinking played a role in many, like the stand where kids had to build a structure strong enough to support a book — just using toothpicks and 10 baby marshmallows.
Professor Jerry Zoanetti was with a few students at the virtual reality demonstration, showing how a 3D and 360-degree world could help the medical field.
“We’re trying to integrate this to the point where it can be incorporated into lessons,” Mr. Zoanetti said. “The experience — and I was totally skeptical — I mean, not because I’m old but because how far did the technology really come? And then I tried it.”
Virtual reality could train a health professional in surgery, and in having a 3D perspective on the human body. It could present a more realistic setting for patients, and it could even be used for therapy, he said. The only downside is the cost.
“In an anatomy lab, we are constricted to these appliances or these plastic models that have a lot of limitation,” he said. “You can make these room-sized and life-sized, which can have a vast improvement.”
Mark Irwin, a co-chair of the event and professor at JCC, said the expo is free in part because it’s the college’s way of giving back to the community.
“The idea of the event is to showcase careers in science,” Mr. Irwin said. “We want to encourage students to look at continuing their education.”
