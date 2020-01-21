WATERTOWN — Super Science Saturday will return to Jefferson Community College from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 for a celebration of math and science and an exploration of science careers.
Although designed for students in grades 5-8, all family members are welcome to attend and admission to the event is free.
In addition to interactive exhibits and hands-on demonstrations, the event will showcase a walk-through inflatable colon, a chemistry magic show presented by James Peploski of Clarkson University and a lasers and rainbows show presented by Thomas C. Altman.
Students can explore the inside of a computer, observe dancing fire as sound waves travel through a Ruben’s Tube, observe how heart function and breathing are evaluated in an emergency, as well as examine the effectiveness of their hand washing, test sunscreen to see if it actually works, and experiment with their hand-eye coordination using a laparoscopic surgical tool and virtual reality.
JCC faculty, assisted by current students, will give demonstrations in zoo keeping, chemistry, biology, geology, math, engineering and health-related careers.
The event will take place at JCC in the Jules Center, McVean Student Center, Guthrie Science Building and the Gregor Building. Concessions, parking, a campus map and programs will be available at the event.
For more information, call the Science Department at JCC at (315) 786-2320.
