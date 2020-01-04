Supercuts for Super Kids raises funds for Volney Elementary PTG

VOLNEY - The Volney Elementary School Parent-Teacher Group (PTG) recently hosted the second annual Supercuts for Super Kids event, which provided free hair cuts for about 50 local children. New this year, the event was open to all Oswego County families. Organizers said they hope to continue to grow the event each year, and it would not have been possible without the volunteerism from several stylists at the Supercuts salon location in Oswego. While the event was free, donations for the Volney Elementary PTG were accepted, and will be used to help fund activities and programs at the school throughout the 2019-2020 school year. Pictured is Fairgrieve Elementary School kindergartner Anthony McDermott, after he received his hair cut.
