WATERTOWN — The Watertown City School District reports several recent incidents of students using racially charged and derogatory language toward other students, according to a message sent Wednesday morning by Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr.
“Many of our students are exposed to such language outside of the school doors, and it requires a community effort to address the divisiveness that exists in society,” she said. “Social media is a large contributor to students’ exposure to this type of language, and we collectively need to closely monitor the content and presentation of what students are engaging with on social media. This requires a community effort so that our students are continually exposed to appropriate and kind language instead of those words that are hurtful and are intended to be derogatory toward a person or group of people.”
The message states that the district addresses each use of derogatory language when it is made aware of such incidents, and has a zero-tolerance policy for all language that is deemed to be negative in nature, whether it is focused on race, religion or religious practice, mental or physical disability, gender — including biological sex and gender identity — sexual orientation, national origin, weight, or other prohibited grounds.
The message noted that the district’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity and Belonging Committee is also addressing this from a preventive approach, and is actively working on educating staff, students and families about the negative impact on the school community when language like this is used by students.
While specific student discipline and incidents that sparked the message were not discussed, Superintendent LaBarr reiterated the district’s zero-tolerance policy for this language.
