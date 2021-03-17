Syracuse-area pianist wins top honors at ONNY Young Artist Competition

POTSDAM — When pianist Alex Wu, a Syracuse-area high school student, placed second last year in the Orchestra of Northern New York’s annual James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition, he was happy, but not satisfied. The pandemic couldn’t stop him from competing again in 2021 and this time, he achieved his goal of winning top honors.
The 15th annual ONNY Young Artist Competition was held live via Zoom on Feb. 20 as the COVID-19 pandemic prevented such in-person gatherings.
Alex, 16, is a sophomore at Fayetteville-Manlius High School. He performed the first movement, “Allegro,” of Beethoven’s Concerto No. 5 in Eb Major, Op. 73, “Emperor” (1809-1811). He received the $500 cash prize and will have the opportunity to solo with ONNY, the North Country’s only year-round professional symphony orchestra, at a date to be announced.
For the past nine years, Alex has studied piano privately with John Spradling, Syracuse. His past accomplishments include winning the Onondaga Civic Symphony Orchestra Concerto Competition and Golden Key Vienna Music Festival, both in 2019, the Central New York Association of Music Teachers Advanced Piano Competition, and the 19th American Association for the Development of Gifted and Talented International Young Musicians Festival.
He is the son of Qing Wu and Qinru Qiu, Manlius.
Pianist Victoria Huffman, 15, won second place and a $300 cash prize. She also studies privately with Mr. Spradling. Victoria performed the first movement of Mozart’s Concerto No. 17 in G Major, K.453 (1784).
Victoria is a junior at Indian River High School, Philadelphia, and is active in her school’s drama club, chorus and show choir. Last year, she placed second in the CNYAMT Advanced Piano Competition.
She is the daughter of James and Lydia Huffman, Theresa.
Third Place went to violinist Katherine Yu, 16, a junior at Potsdam High School, for which she received $150.
Katherine won with a performance of Saint-Saëns’s Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28 (1863).
Katherine studies violin with John Lindsey, Crane School of Music Professor Emeritus and ONNY Concertmaster, and oboe with ONNY Crane Student Apprentice Cailyn Monastero.
She is the daughter of Dennis and Jennifer Yu, Potsdam.
The Young Artist Competition was established in 2007 in memory of James Andrews, father of ONNY founder, music director and conductor Kenneth Andrews. Its mission is to inspire young musicians to reach their highest level of artistry. The event is open to junior high and high school students in Northern and Central New York as well as the Capital District.
Information about the competition, including rules and regulations and the required repertoire that must be performed from memory, may be found at www.onny.org/competition.
Donations in support of the Young Artist Competition help defray the costs of this event, and are greatly appreciated. To contribute, visit onny.org/donate.
