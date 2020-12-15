PARISH — Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Elementary School students couldn’t travel to see a Syracuse Stage production, so the stage came to them, virtually.
Thanks to assistance from the Arts-in-Education program through the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi), APW Elementary students and staff members were able to view “Danny, King of the Basement” through a YouTube link. Syracuse Stage actors told the story of Danny Carter, a 10-year-old boy who became the king of moving in two years after his mother had faced many hardships. Despite struggles, students who viewed the performance learned that with a good attitude, people can overcome anything and still thrive through difficult situations.
To further help make that connection, Syracuse Stage provided a study guide which provided students and staff members with some optional activities to practice resiliency and coping skills, just as the main character, Danny, had.
Following a typical Syracuse Stage performance, APW students would typically ask actors in-person questions about the show. To keep that connection, the actors recorded a talk-back session to answer any student or staff questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.