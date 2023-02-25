Study shows impact of free school meals

A study by researchers at Syracuse University has found that providing a universal free school meals program benefits student attendance and has no impact on weight outcomes in the early education years. Watertown Daily Times

SYRACUSE — A study by researchers at Syracuse University has found that providing a universal free school meals program benefits student attendance and has no impact on weight outcomes in the early education years.

As New York state lawmakers navigate the budget approval process, many continue to push for universal free school meals. Samantha Trajkovski, Amy Ellen Schwartz, and Michah W. Rothbart, researchers with Syracuse University’s Lerner Center for Public Health Promotion and Population Health, looked at the relationship between universal free meal programs and attendance and weight outcomes for young students.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.