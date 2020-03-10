SYRACUSE — Syracuse University will shift classes completely online after the university’s spring break next week to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
SU students have been directed to stay home after they leave campus for spring break this Friday, Vice Chancellor Michael Haynie said. Courses will be moved to an online format, he said.
Syracuse University will remain open, but as students leave for spring break they will be barred from returning to campus for at least two weeks, he said. The students are not being ordered to evacuate immediately, but are encouraged to gather any belongings they might need in the foreseeable future.
International students and others who aren’t able to leave Syracuse are welcome to remain on campus, Mr. Haynie said.
After the week-long break, courses will resume online and remain online until at least March 30, Mr. Haynie said. University officials will reevaluate the measure at that time, and could extend the period that students are directed to stay home.
SU will also be evaluating other activities and events that are scheduled to be held on campus during that time. The university expects to cancel, reschedule or move online any large event with 50 or more people, Mr. Haynie said.
Mr. Haynie said the decision was difficult, but made in consultation with national and local health experts, as well as faculty members with expertise on infectious diseases.
“This is an extraordinary circumstance,” Mr. Haynie said. He said officials believe the last time anything of this sort happened at SU was during Vietnam protests in the 1970s.
No students or members of the campus community have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus at this time, Mr. Haynie said.
Mr. Haynie said the main concern was having 15,000 students leave campus for spring break next week to travel across the country and internationally. Their return all at once could pose risks to them, staff, faculty and CNY community members, he said.
“The idea of having them return from spring break, and the potential risk that could pose to this community, we made this decision out of an abundance of caution,” Mr. Haynie said.
Mr. Haynie said university officials hoped giving students until Friday to collect their belongings and prepare for the shift online would make the transition smoother.
SU officials had begun preparing for a shift online about two weeks ago. The university already uses online tools for coursework and classes. Mr. Haynie said SU administrators would support faculty with more challenging shifts, like classes that involve photograpy or laboratory work.
Chancellor Kent Syverud was in touch with stakeholders including Mayor Ben Walsh, County Executive Ryan McMahon and SUNY officials about the decision, Mr. Haynie said. The chancellor recently appointed Mr. Haynie to manage the university’s response.
SU has taken a number of steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus among students and the campus community. Most recently, SU announced it would suspend a study abroad program in Madrid, following a series of other closures and travel bans.
In the north country, many St. Lawrence County universities have canceled or made changes to study abroad and travel programs. Hagi Bradley, vice president and dean of student life, and Karl Schonberg, vice president of the university and dean of academic affairs, from St. Lawrence University, Canton, announced last week that students studying in Italy for the spring semester have been called back to the United States.
Clarkson University, Potsdam, has also canceled its international programs in Italy following the increased travel advisory level, and in South Korea after a State Department Level 3 advisory was also issued last week.
SUNY Potsdam has not canceled semester-long study abroad programs at this time, but the university continues to be “in very close contact” with study abroad students around the world and in the state at other SUNY campuses, Director of Public Relations Alexandra Jacobs Wilke said.
No SUNY Canton students are studying abroad in affected areas at this time, and to SUNY Canton’s knowledge, no faculty members or staff have traveled to affected areas recently, a university official said.
Nationwide, more than half a million students had been affected by the cancellations by midday, according to NPR. Other schools that are closing include: Harvard University, Columbia, Princeton, Rice, Stanford University, Hofstra, University of California, Berkeley and the University of Washington, among others.
SU has 22,850 students, including graduate students, undergraduates and law students. It has 3,554 staff, including faculty. According to Onondaga County government, SU is the second-largest employer in Onondaga County.
State officials announced Monday the state has the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.
The numbers will change and will continue to rise, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and other public officials say.
The overwhelming number of the state’s cases are in the New York City area and on Long Island. Two people have tested positive in Saratoga County. No deaths have been reported in the state in connection with the virus. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has reported that 19 people have died nationwide.
Watertown Daily Times reporter Ellis Giacomelli contributed reporting to this story.
