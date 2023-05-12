Header Header Header Header

AMANDA MORRISON n WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES Students and family members wander through artwork on display at the Tri-County Art Show in Watertown. (brock)

 AMANDA MORRISON/ WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

POTSDAM — The SLC Arts executive director is asking the county legislature to pass a bill allocating state funding for county Youth Bureau programs that includes critical funding for a six-week creative program for youth.

Maggie M. McKenna addressed the board during their May full board meeting and said the camp can’t happen without the $6,000 allocation included in the Youth Bureau bill. It had been tabled during the April Services Committee meeting.

