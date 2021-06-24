OGDENSBURG — With a theme of “Tails and Tales,” the Ogdensburg City School District will once again offer its Summer Bridges Program to elementary age students.
The Summer Bridges program will begin July 6 and will continue Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. until Aug. 12. The programs will take place at both Kennedy and Madill elementary schools.
There is no charge to Ogdensburg students.
“The Ogdensburg City School District is excited to offer the Summer Bridges Program once again to the families in the community,” said Kennedy Elementary School 3-6 Principal SueEllen Bouchard, who will be the program coordinator.
Bouchard said that the Summer Bridges Program has been offered to city school students for many years and typically serves between 150 to 200 children each summer. The program did not run in 2020 due to COVID-19.
According to Bouchard, the summer school program will work on readiness, reading and writing skills and there will be structured play and recess included.
“There will also be a great deal of structured play and recess to build social skills and encourage appropriate behavior toward others,” said Bouchard, “Our goal is to make learning fun and exciting for all students in attendance. This year’s theme is ‘Tails and Tales,’ which coincides with the summer library reading theme. Students will participate in library activities during summer school as well.”
The program will offer several sections this summer, with each being staffed by a teacher and teaching assistant. The sections include pre-kindergarten and post-kindergarten to 6th grade. Students must have attended a pre-school program the 2020-2021 school year in order to be eligible for the pre-kindergarten section.
Brochures have been sent home with students that includes a registration form. Parents are asked to complete the registration form and drop it off at either of the elementary schools.
If you need a registration form, they can be picked up at the school offices or downloaded from their websites. There will be additional in-person registration in the main offices at Kennedy and Madill schools on July 6 from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
Breakfast and lunch will continue to be distributed throughout the summer by the school district, pending state approval, according to Bouchard, and it will be served one day a week at the program sites.
Questions on the Summer Bridges Program may be directed to Bouchard at 315-393-4264, or Madill Principal Amy DiSalvo at 315-393-7729.
