Tara FitzGibbons appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council

Tara FitzGibbons

OSWEGO – Tara FitzGibbons, of Oswego, has been appointed to SUNY Oswego’s College Council by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for a three-year term. The College Council is mandated by New York State Education Law, which provides for the establishment of a local council to supervise the operations and affairs of each state-operated institution of the State University.

FitzGibbons currently serves as the business manager at FitzGibbons Agency LLC, a local and independent full-service insurance agency in Oswego. Originally from Saratoga Springs, FitzGibbons attended SUNY Oswego and earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies. She received her master’s degree in organizational communication from SUNY Albany.

