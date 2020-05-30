LOWVILLE — The precarious position of state funding has led to proposed tax increases in the 2020-21 school year budgets of all five Lewis County school districts. All five also stayed under their tax caps.
Even with those increases, however, district superintendents warned of the quarterly “reviews” programmed into the approved state budget allowing reductions in aid to schools based on the state’s financial situation at that time.
The state budget for this year already had a significant deficit that had Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposing cuts to school aid before the COVID-19 crisis had escalated, but the pandemic has increased that budget gap and already caused one funding decrease with others likely.
“The [state] Department of Budget has not yet approved this year’s May state aid checks. For us, that’s about $176,000, that we have not seen and nobody knows if they’re going to approve it or not,” said Harrisville Central School District Superintendent Rob Finster during the budget hearing on May 26, “It makes it extremely difficult for any of us to budget.”
After 13 years with no property tax increases due to the heavy flow of payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOTs, from the Maple Ridge Wind Farm, the Lowville Academy and Central School District proposed the largest school tax increase in the county to its voters.
The 5.99% increase will result in an additional $251,905 of revenue, bringing the total tax levy up to $4.46 million to go toward the $27,689,526 budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“While raising taxes is never an easy decision, our district has been fortunate for many years compared with our neighbors with our artificially low tax rate,” Superintendent Rebecca Dunkel-King wrote in the budget newsletter sent to voters.
Based on the 2019-2020 property assessment levels, a property valued at $50,000 will get a school tax bill of $378 as a result of this increase — $7.56 per $1,000 of value, which is six cents more than this year.
Despite $1.265,213 in spending cuts, a decrease of 4.37% from 2019-2020, the $1,080,617 decrease in state aid to $18,973,186, combined with a 32.3% decline in PILOT payments to $1.84 million from $2.72 million to be made in the coming year made the tax hike necessary.
The school board approved $2.15 million from the fund balance and reserve funds, a 20% increase, to balance the budget and avoid a larger tax increase.
While the district did not provide the standard breakdown of its budget into the three spending areas of administration, program and capital expenses and standard subcategories, the Lowville District’s largest cuts were in “general support,” with a 28,17% decrease from $4.2 million to $3.1 million, and “transportation,” brought down by 23.78% from $1.3 million to just over $1 million.
General support includes utilities, administration and board expenses, professional services and maintenance staff and costs.
“Instruction and Community Service,” described as covering salaries for teachers, support staff and building administrators and teaching materials and equipment, is budgeted for an additional $191,813, an increase of 1.37% and employee benefits will rise by 1.76%, an addition of $105,583, to $6.01 million if voters approve the budget.
Harrisville Central School had the second-highest tax increase of 2.95%, translating to a tax increase of about $24 for a property worth $50,000 based on the 2019-20 assessment. The increase will bring an additional $114,928 toward the proposed $10,944,197 budget with the total tax levy at $4,010,770.
The district will be using $184,396 less of its fund balance than last year, budgeting $571,006, down from $755,402.
The biggest cost-saving measure announced during the public hearing on May 26 by Mr. Finster was the lay-off of six staff members resulting in a savings of $430,491.
“None of this was fun. None of this was anything I like to do nor does the board like to do,” Mr. Finster said of the decision to cut four elementary school positions, one aide and one administrative position.
He said the elementary school enrollment numbers are low and they can’t afford to operate with nine or 10 children in a class. Class sizes will be 20 to 21 instead of 10 if voters approve the budget.
Mr. Finster will become the acting elementary school principal as part of the cost saving measures.
One science teacher was laid off to accommodate the addition of an Earth Science teacher, a position that had never been filled in the school, Mr. Finster said.
Because of the timing of the fiscal year versus his review dates, Mr. Finster pointed out that although it may appear in the budget that he is getting a salary increase, he is not. The amount in the budget is his current salary as approved last year after the 2019-20 budget had already been approved.
“I felt it was important you guys know I’m not a jerk. I did not take a raise,” Mr. Finster said, “I asked for a pay freeze. I don’t think it’s right for me to take a raise when I’m laying people off.”
Equipment and supplies were decreased from $75,000 last year to $29,200, because they anticipated summer school would be canceled this year.
The district will have a capital outlay project to repair a stone wall nearing collapse by the Pre-K entrance. The project is 80% reimbursable up to $100,000. He said the district is trying to think ahead to mitigate what could be hundreds of thousands dollar in cuts to state aid during this budget period and beyond.
“This is not going to be over in one year. We’re going to face pretty hard financial issues in my opinion over the next five or so years,” he said.
Copenhagen Central School District voters have been presented with a overall budget increase of 1.92% to $11,207,621, as well as a 2% tax levy increase, well under the 18.32% tax cap using a new formulation, according to information provided at the public hearing live-streamed on Facebook on Friday.
The increase will garner an additional $34,721 in revenue, bringing the levy total to $1,770,754 for 2020-21.
“This increase aligns with the district’s long-term strategic tax cap plan and positions tax cap projections for future years to be smooth and level,” said District Treasurer Scot Luther.
Teaching expenses increased the most, from about $4.42 million to $4.76 million, an increase of $336,000. followed by transportation equipment with a $96,000 spending increase and Central Administration and finance with a $50,910 increase, $36,000 of which is for salary increases.
The largest spending decrease from last year was the $204,066 paid toward the BOCES capital project which was paid in full this year, followed by a $92,205 cut to operations and maintenance spending.
In addition to a state revenue decrease of $146,443 anticipated in the coming year, PILOT payments will also decrease by about $60,000 for the Copenhagen District. To make up for revenue deficits, $799,127 of the fund balance will be used, an increase from $381,443.
Beaver River Central School District proposed a slightly increased budget along with a tax increase for the new fiscal year.
The total budget of $17,585,015, shows a $57,285 or 0.34% increase over 2019-20.
The 2 percent tax increase will result in $108,045 additional income and bring the levy up to $5,510,288.
State “foundation aid” was kept at last year’s level, $7.7 million, however Superintendent Todd Green expressed concern about the potential aid cuts.
“At one point in April, the governor stated that there could be a 20% cut in aid to schools. If this is foundation aid which is set at a 20% cut would mean a loss of $1.5 million. This would be devastating for the district.” Mr. Green said in the budget letter sent to voters.
If that happens, he said they are counting on federal aid to help fill the gap.
Again in the next fiscal year, $1 million of the fund balance will be used to balance the budget while keeping the tax increase as low as possible despite the The district has also budgeted for a capital outlay project reimbursable at 82% by the state for energy efficiencies and facility improvements, the budget newsletter said.
Also on the Beaver River ballot is the purchase of three buses for $293,400, and a proposition to establish a $1.5 million capital reserve fund over the next 10 years $1.5 million. The previous capital reserve fund was dissolved as funds were put toward the current project.
South Lewis Central School District’s $26,453,524, budget proposal shows a $292,219 increase, 0.73%, over last year. The district is also asking for a 1.8% tax increase that would lift revenue by $156,751, bringing the total levy up to $8,897,029.
The district board originally adopted a budget in March, but with pandemic-related state budget cuts, Superintendent Douglas Premo said in his letter to taxpayers changes had to be made.
An anticipated state aid increase did not come through and a reduction made because of the state’s ongoing pandemic expenses further reduced aid by $336,813, although Mr. Premo said that cut was balanced by a one-time federal CARES Act stimulus payment.
The proposed budget now projects a $7,239 increase in state aid, unlike the other schools in the county that planned for a decrease.
Spending cuts were made to offset the $192,219 decrease in revenue budgeted for the coming year.
“Savings from building and department budgets, contractual obligations with BOCES and outside organizations and the elimination of three vacant positions (two aides and one high school history teacher) accounted for the revised budget,” he said in his letter.
The full-time director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics position will also be eliminated with the department administrator “picking up” the title and responsibilities with support from other people in the department.
South Lewis’ capital outlay project will be an upgrade to the physical and occupational therapy areas that were formerly used by the high school guidance department. The expense of that project is 85% reimbursable by the state.
To balance the budget, $1.35 million of the fund balance will be used.
Voters will also consider approving the purchase of three buses for $356,485.
While three districts have already held their cyber public hearings — Beaver River, Harrisville and Copenhagen — the Lowville and South Lewis districts will hold their public hearings at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Real-time public comments or questions won’t be possible during the South Lewis WebEx live-stream, according to Superintendant Douglass Premo, and it is unclear if it will be possible during the Lowville meeting to be streamed on the school’s website.
Budget documents are posted on the websites for all districts or can be obtained through the district offices.
All voting will be done by absentee ballots this year because of the ongoing health risks involved with the pandemic.
Welcome to the discussion.
