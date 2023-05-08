School budgets go before voters in Lewis County

LOWVILLE — In their 2023-24 proposed budgets to be decided by voters May 16, school districts across Lewis County are increasing their tax levies by between 1.98% and 3.99% and all except one — which ended up having a tax cap that was calculated to be less than zero — remained under their tax cap.

Tax caps, or the maximum tax each school can collect, vary because they are calculated based on a number of factors including their debt burden, payments made instead of property tax payments like for certain businesses and renewable energy projects and capital project expenditures among others.

