LOWVILLE — In their 2023-24 proposed budgets to be decided by voters May 16, school districts across Lewis County are increasing their tax levies by between 1.98% and 3.99% and all except one — which ended up having a tax cap that was calculated to be less than zero — remained under their tax cap.
Tax caps, or the maximum tax each school can collect, vary because they are calculated based on a number of factors including their debt burden, payments made instead of property tax payments like for certain businesses and renewable energy projects and capital project expenditures among others.
This led to a -4.67% tax cap for Copenhagen Central School District going into budget planning and although their proposed tax levy increase is only 2%, it is over their cap and so they will need approval from a two-thirds majority of voters for their levy.
Although tax levy increases range from 1.98% to 3.99% in the five districts, the actual amount the increases will cost taxpayers until tax rolls are finalized in August although some districts estimate how much per $1,000 of property value that may be in the budget newsletters sent out over the past week.
Districts are still negotiating pandemic fallout, from the need to continue or increase the level of supportive services, psychological and otherwise, for students to re-acclimate to supply chain challenges and the end of some large, especially federal, funding sources that were tied specifically to the pandemic.
Every district plans to purchase school buses although Beaver River Central School District is planning to change how they purchase their buses; South Lewis Central School District is changing how long it takes to cycle through their buses; and others have made decisions based on the upcoming state requirement for electric buses.
The state reimburses districts 92% for bus purchases.
All five districts have budgeted for annual “capital outlay” projects between $100,000 and $250,000 to maintain and improve their buildings which the state will reimburse up to 82%.
BEAVER RIVER CENTRAL SCHOOL
Total Budget: $20,825,068
Spending increase: 8.83%
Tax levy increase: 2%
Tax cap: 6.74%
State aid increase: 3%
Number of students: 842 (this year)
Approximate Spending per student: $24,733
Starting with this budget, the school district will no longer bond — get low interest loans — for school bus purchases, instead opting to pay outright which will save the district the additional costs of financing and decreases the overall cost of the buses. The inclusion of the bus purchases in the overall budget and bumps in teacher pay and benefits are the primary drivers for the spending increase projected for next year.
COPENHAGEN CENTRAL SCHOOL
Total Budget: $12,026,424
Spending increase: .34%
Tax levy increase: 2%
Tax cap: -4.67%
State aid decrease: $259,840
Number of students: 465 (this year)
Overall spending per student: $25,863
The negative tax cap calculation was “expected and planned for,” according to District Superintendent Scott Connell, and resulted from a decrease in debt in the tax cap calculation.
Staying under that tax increase limit would have resulted in having to cut programs.
To balance the budget this year, $750,255 of existing funds and $200,000 in reserves will be used, similar to last year.
The district also wants voters to approve the creation of a tax stabilization reserve fund with a $10 million limit in which the portion of payments made by renewable energy companies instead of taxes (payments in lieu of taxes, or PILOT) above what was paid the previous year can be deposited and used as the district deems necessary following normal processes.
Voters are also asked to approve transporting children in the Head Start program to the Lowville Head Start using an existing BOCES bus route at no extra cost to taxpayers.
HARRISVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL
Total Budget: $11,564,651
Spending increase: 2.15%
Tax levy increase: 3.99%
Tax cap: 5.67%
State/Federal aid increase: $425,426
Number of students: 332
Overall spending per student: $34,833
Superintendent Robert Finster said the spending increase is due to “the costs of materials and supplies, offering additional in-district support services, salary increases and benefits.”
Four full-time teacher positions are being eliminated in the elementary and middle schools. Mr. Finster said there were extra teachers in the district to help get students back on track after the pandemic. There is no anticipated change to the academic programs.
About $312,000 less is being used from the district’s reserves and fund balance combined to balance the budget this year so that they can rebound from depletion in previous years.
Voters are also asked to allow the district to purchase two new buses for $311,980.
This is the first time the district has felt the need to increase the levy over 3% in a number of years the superintendent noted.
LOWVILLE FREE ACADEMY AND CENTRAL SCHOOLS
Total Budget: $30,147,792
Spending increase: 4.83%
Tax levy increase: 1.99%
Tax cap: 2.7%
State/Federal aid increase: 10.87%
Number of students: 1,299
Overall spending per student: $23,946
The increased spending was due to additional salary, benefit and energy costs, according to Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King’s budget letter.
The district anticipates about $155,000 more in payments instead of taxes like those for renewable energy projects which can be rolled into the district’s Energy Systems Tax Stabilization Reserve of which $600,000 will be used to offset taxes in the proposed budget.
Overall, less than half of the fund balance and reserve amounts used last year are included in the proposed budget, a drop to $1 million instead of $2.1 million.
The district is asking voters to approve the purchase of three buses for $432,000 “which is intended to delay the onset of the introduction of electric buses to our fleet,” Mrs. Dunckel-King wrote, as well as an additional $40,000 for the Lowville Free Library and the William H. Bush Memorial Library in Martinsburg, bringing Lowville’s budget up to $135,000 annually and Bush Memorial to $45,000 annually.
A proposition asking for permission to transport Head Start students on regular bus routes with no additional cost to taxpayers is also on the ballot.
SOUTH LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Total Budget: $29,899,550
Spending increase: 4.76%
Tax levy increase: 1.98%
Tax cap: 4.3%
State/Federal aid increase: $691,752
Number of students: 1,043
Overall spending per student: $28,667
This district has proposed purchasing five busses for a total of $700,951 primarily because, according to Superintendent Douglas Premo, they have been finding that “expensive repairs that need to be done to the body of the buses in order to pass the (state Department of Transportation) inspections” start around the five-year mark, so they are moving toward cycling buses out of the fleet in the five- to-six year range instead of the seven years normally used.
Significant delays in receiving ordered buses continue — only two of the three ordered last year arrived recently — making it necessary to keep buses longer than intended.
Decreasing the length of bus rotation time is expected to save on repairs and get better trade-in values.
Mr. Premo said the district normally purchases three and occasionally four buses a year.
Voters are also being asked to approve a $10,000 increase in the amount split between the Port Leyden, Constableville, Lyons Falls and B. Elizabeth Strong Memorial libraries from $80,000 to $90,000. This is not part of the district’s budget. They are funds the district collects on behalf of the libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.