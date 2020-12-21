FULTON — A new, engaging humanities block that combines subjects has been helping students work on multiple areas at once at Fulton Junior High School.
Eighth-grade teachers Denise Rodriguez and Jenn Meloling who teach social studies and English/ELA, respectively, have been co-teaching a block for humanities. They work together to teach some lessons so students can learn ELA skills using social studies content.
“It’s been very engaging to our students,” said Fulton Junior High School Principal Marc Copani.
Rodriguez and Meloling said the two subjects combine very well with history requiring a lot of reading, critical thinking, writing and listening. This way of changing up lessons a bit to use multiple skill sets has grabbed students attention, they said, and the duo continues to plan lessons together as the school year moves forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.