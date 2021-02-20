SYRACUSE — The Technology Alliance of Central New York at 9:30 a.m. today will present the online program, “A Funny Fable About Bugs and Mud” as part of its Junior Cafe Scientifique series.
The program is designed for middle school students.
Preregistration is free but required at tinyurl.com/arctictech The featured speaker is Melissa Chipman, professor of earth sciences, Syracuse University. She will focus on the Arctic , an interesting landscape with its own unique habitats.
The program will take a look at history from the lens of a bug in mud, exploring lake-sediment cores to investigate the past and uncover how Arctic ecosystems have responded to changing climate over thousands of years.
Ms. Chipman received her bachelor’s degree in environmental geosciences from Concord University in West Virginia. She received a M.S in Geology. and a Ph.D. in Ecology from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. She was also a postdoctoral research fellow at Northwestern University and joined the faculty in Earth Sciences at Syracuse University in January 2019.
Ms. Chipman has extensive experience investigating Arctic change and has participated in six remote field campaigns in boreal and tundra areas of Alaska and Greenland.
