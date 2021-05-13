SYRACUSE — The Technology Alliance of Central New York is offering two free online presentations. One is geared for middle school students and the other for adults.
Both are free presentations requiring registration. Confirmation and a reminder will be emailed to patrons after registering.
At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Junior Cafe Scientifique program “The Power of Pressure and Gas” will be presented. It will explore how matter around us is found in three phases: solids, liquids and gasses.
The program’s speaker will be Chad Jaconski, associate lecturer at Cazenovia College. Mr. Jaconski has spent his career in higher education assisting students to succeed in science classes. He has taught biology, chemistry and physics. His research interest is in science education and working with non-native English language learners. He has worked with international students as well as first generation college students and enjoys sharing his love of science with his students.
Preregistration is free but required at: wdt.me/scientifique
A view from above
At 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, the TACNY will offer the program for adults, Bird’s Eye View — Applications of Drones and Aerial Innovation at Ramboll.’ This is part of the Sweet Science Series.
Since 1913, these free presentations have informed the community about issues in science and technology. Although normally in-person lectures and discussions, due to COVID-19, they are temporarily being presented on-line.
Speakers for the June 9 program are Dan Rockefeller and Jason Newton. They will discuss drone use at Ramboll, a consulting engineering group.
Preregistration is free but required at: wdt.me/birdseye.
The Technology Alliance of Central New York was founded in 1903 and has been offering free public science and technology presentations for more than a century, starting with the John Edson Sweet lecture series in 1913.
