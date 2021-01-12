WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Center, 154 Stone St., invites students to take part in a meteorology program specifically designed for middle school pupils.
The online “Junior Cafe Scientifique” program, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, will feature the topic “Weather Patterns Over Time: Climate Change Explained,” featuring Jim Teske, Syracuse’s NewsChannel 9 chief meteorologist.
This is a free online presentation requiring registration. Confirmation and a reminder will be emailed to participants.
Junior Cafe Scientifique is presented by TACNY, the Technology Alliance of Central New York, which has been providing free public presentations on issues of science and technology for more than 100 years.
Mr. Teske will talk about climate change and historical data over time. He will also discuss what climate change is, from a meteorological perspective, and analyze the most recent data trends in national and international weather patterns.
After working more than two decades and filling many different roles on the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team, Mr. Teske became chief meteorologist in January of 2017. He started his NewsChannel 9 career more than 35 years ago. He interned in the weather office while still a student at East Syracuse Minoa High School.
After studying meteorology for two years at SUNY Oswego, he transferred to Penn State where he received his BS degree in meteorology. He was an on-air meteorologist in Burlington, Vt., and Portland, Maine, before joining the Storm Team in January 1995.
While at NewsChannel 9, Jim has visited hundreds of classrooms teaching students about the variety of weather our area experiences.
Registration for the program is free, but required, by going to: tinyurl.com/y4pxc2m3.
TACNY is concerned that the area should have a continuing workforce of competent technologists. This concern is emphasized though its programs for students and teachers and support to area technology programs
Due to COVID-19, most Sci-Tech exhibits remain closed. However, its science gift shop is now open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It has placed a few COVID-safe exhibits in the gift shop area that visitors may try for free.
The Sci-Tech center can also be supported through the Amazon Smile program and through direct donations.
