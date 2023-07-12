SYRACUSE — The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology recently opened the Luck Grove Telecommunications Lab, an exhibit aimed at exploring the telecommunication industry from its past to present day.
The Luck Grove Telecommunications Lab tells the story of long-distance communication through visual and interactive displays. Visitors can learn Morse code, try cable splicing, discover the language of radio and much more as they explore the tools and technologies of telecommunication from past to present.
Throughout your exploration of the exhibit, visitors will learn what telecommunications is, career pathways and the basics of sending a message.
Luck Grove Telecom provides data collection, engineering, design, and construction services on a national scale to companies of all sizes throughout the telecommunication industry.
“Donating an exhibit is not just about giving an object; it’s about sharing a piece of history and contributing to the collective narrative of our community,” Vincent Cioci, Luck Grove CEO, said in a news release. “Luck Grove is honored to be a part of the MOST’s collection of exhibits, and we are thrilled to share a glimpse into the world of telecommunications. It brings joy to see our exhibit on display and to know that all will appreciate it for many years to come.”
This exhibit is a long overdue topic for the MOST and we are so grateful for Luck Grove’s support and belief in the importance of hands-on science for our community. The telecommunications lab is exactly what the MOST does best — science and technology education that is hands on and fun,” said Lauren Kochain, MOST president.
The newest exhibit to explore this summer is sponsored by Luck Grove Telecom. This permanent exhibit is in memory of Joseph “Joe” I. Roberts III, who founded Luck Grove along with his son Michael Roberts. The Luck Grove Telecommunications Lab is located in the upper Mezzanine level adjacent to the “Deconstructed M+icron” semiconductor exhibit, opening in August.
The MOST, 500 S. Franklin St., is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For ticket info, visit most.org or call 315.425.9068.
