MASSENA — The U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Department of Education and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration are hoping to address the school bus driver shortage, at least temporarily.
As the new school year approached last September, many north country school districts were still struggling to find full-time and substitute bus drivers, leading some to offer financial incentives. In other cases, parents were encouraged to transport their students to and from school.
In November, U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand said school districts reported an average bus driver shortage of 15% to 20% this school year, causing additional burdens for students and families. Some bus drivers have retired early rather than risk getting sick, and issues around vaccines and masking requirements have led to drivers quitting and dissuaded potential drivers from applying for the jobs.
Now, the DOT has announced that states have the option of waiving a portion of the commercial driver’s license skills test that requires applicants to identify the “under the hood” engine components. Candidates must still take the written and road tests.
The waiver, which became effective Jan. 3, expires on March 31. Drivers who receive their CDL under the temporary waiver can operate intrastate school buses only. They are not authorized to operate trucks, motor coaches or any other type of commercial motor vehicle requiring a CDL.
“This Administration is listening to the needs of school communities and remains committed to making sure schools are open safely for in-person learning full time,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a prepared statement. “We’ve heard from educators and parents that labor shortages, particularly of bus drivers, are a roadblock to keeping kids in schools. Today’s announcement will give states the flexibility they need to help increase the pool of drivers, who are a key part of the school community, and get kids to school safely each day where students learn best.”
He said American Rescue Plan funds could be used “to hire these critical staff, including offering increased compensation or other incentives to recruit and retain staff.”
