MASSENA — Tensions rose at Massena Central High School when students expressed their support for the LGBTQ community by wearing rainbow flags draped across their bodies, while other students draped their bodies with Confederate and Don’t Tread on Me flags.
The incident took place on Thursday during the start of June’s LGBTQ Pride Month.
“Conflicts arose among students because of the flags, and in the interest of safety, administrators told all students that no flags were permitted. This led many on both sides of the divide to feel that we could not have conversation or celebrate the things that make us different,” members of the high school guidance department said in an email to parents.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said students were asked to remove the flags but were not disciplined.
“This week, some students wore rainbow flags to school to celebrate Pride Month where members of the LGBTQ community express the freedom to be themselves. Unfortunately, this led to some students choosing to bring in Confederate flags in response. The result was significant concerns among students and staff as conflicts arose with the flags being worn,” he said.
Mr. Brady said the district is “committed to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment for all students.”
“The Confederate flag as a symbol of slavery, hate, and division has no place in our schools. As administration dealt with this issue it provided an opportunity to help students understand why this symbol has been and continues to be a sign of intolerance,” he said.
“While the district supports LGBTQ students who seek the freedom to express themselves, the wearing of any flags around a student’s body in school is a violation of the dress code as it can lead to substantial disruption of education as we saw this week. Our LGBTQ community were welcomed to express themselves in other ways that were not in violation of district policy,” he said.
Mr. Brady said about 20 students chose to walk out to the front of the school on Friday in protest of the flag issue and to raise awareness of the obstacles they face in school as members of the LGBTQ community.
In their email, guidance counselors invited the students to instead “walk-in” during the day to room 314, where school counselors and social workers are available each period “to have a space in which we can discuss things together, and also to listen to any student who feels that their opinions, concerns, voices and frustrations are not being heard.”
“This provided an opportunity for counselors, teachers, and administrators to listen to their concerns and help develop solutions to make our school a more inclusive environment,” Mr. Brady said. “Schools are a reflection of our society with all of its complexities and divisions. So the issues we see challenging our communities will make its way into the schools. It is our job as educators, parents, and community members to provide such teachable moments as we saw this week to help students deal with conflict in a productive way.”
