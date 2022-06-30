OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City School District has a new athletic director.
Matthew Tessmer, a 9-12 special education teacher and long-time varsity football coach at Ogdensburg Free Academy, has been named athletic director, a position that had been held by Anthony Bjork, who will now be an assistant principal at OFA for grades 7-12.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Tessmer to the role of Athletic Director and thank Mr. Bjork for his many years of service to the Ogdensburg City School District Athletic Program. Mr. Bjork will now serve the district as its Assistant Principal for grades 7-12,” stated Superintendent Kevin Kendall.
Kendall said that Tessmer has a passion for sports and valuable leadership skills that he will bring to his new role for the district.
“Mr. Tessmer will lead the Ogdensburg City School District athletic program into the future and continue the success and commitment to our student athletes fostered by Mr. Bjork,” said Kendall.
Tessmer has been a Special Education teacher at OFA since the fall of 1997 and has been involved in athletics his entire teaching career which includes a stint at Gouverneur Central School where he worked with the football, wrestling and track programs during the 1990s. Tessmer was the head varsity football coach at Gouverneur from 1992-1999 and in 2000, he became the assistant varsity football coach at OFA and worked with Coach Ronald Johnson.
He became the head varsity football coach at OFA in 2005 and has also worked with modified track, intramural golf and wrestling teams over the years. Tessmer has represented Section 10 on the NYSPHSAA Football Committee as the Section 10 Football Coordinator for approximately 15 years.
Tessmer said that he’s excited about the opportunity.
“I am excited to work for OFA athletics and partner with our students, coaches, teachers, administrators, and community members. I was lucky enough to know former OFA Athletic Directors Brian Wade and Jim Pinkerton and to work with Ron Johnson. I am also fortunate to continue to work with Tony Bjork. Those four individuals are all very accomplished within the field of athletics and have been inducted into various Hall of Fames for their achievements,” said Tessmer, “A common thread has been their dedication to OFA and OFA student-athletes. I will do my best to match that dedication. The goal is to help create student opportunities for success in the classroom, on the field, and within the community. As our kids like to say, ‘It’s a great day to be a Blue Devil!’”
Bjork, a 1985 OFA graduate, began working at OFA in 2005 when he joined the Athletic Department. During the 2006-2007 school year he assumed the duties of Physical Education director, director of Facilities and assistant with Discipline for grades 7-8 and later was named athletic director and assistant principal.
Prior to joining OFA, Bjork was athletic director, assistant principal and girls basketball coach at Salmon River Central School in 2003 and worked in Arizona as an assistant principal beginning in 1993.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.