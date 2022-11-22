CANTON — The aroma wafting from the kitchen of the SUNY Canton Alumni House on Stillman Drive Monday was both familiar and unique. Like Thanksgiving with a little something added.
In the kitchen, a clutch of cooks bustled about the island stovetop and double-decker oven.
Slow cookers filled the countertops.
International Thanksgiving is back at the SUNY Canton Alumni House after a two-year absence.
The dinner allows students who can’t travel home for the holiday to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with an international flair.
Daniella Bekobo and Brenda Fonhoue, two Cameroonian transfer students, were tending to several dishes, including a vegetable and chicken stew and fried plantains.
There is no equivalent to Thanksgiving in Cameroon, Ms. Bekobo said, but gathering and cooking with family and friends is common.
“We can decide every Sunday to have fun with our friends,” she said.
Both women are finance majors who transferred from the P.K. Fokan Institute of Excellence in Yaounde, Cameroon.
SUNY Canton has an agreement with P.K. Fokan regarding finance and management transfers.
Ms. Bekobo and Ms. Fonhoue arrived in Canton in January.
“I like everything except winter,” Ms. Bekobo said.
When she graduates she will look for work with the aim of moving on to a master’s degree, Ms. Bekobo said.
Ms. Fonhoue will soon be working on her master’s degree in San Francisco.
As the dinner slowly came together in the kitchen, faculty and staff talked about the tradition of Thanksgiving in the Alumni House.
“It’s a really wonderful tradition to spread Thanksgiving to everyone,” said Julie Parkman, director of career services.
“The best part of SUNY Canton is that everyone is welcome,” said R. Chad Brown, director of advising and first-year programs who was responsible for preparing four large turkey breasts for the event.
Mr. Brown used a compound butter with salt, pepper, sage and thyme to season the meat.
The Alumni House is located in the Martin Tract neighborhood of Canton, separated from the campus by a little deer-filled stand of woods.
“The Alumni House was designed to be a home with a heart,” Ms. Parkman said, “someplace comfortable for people to relax and to make memories.”
About 50 people were expected to take part in the dinner, Ms. Parkman said.
Shelly Thompson of the provost’s office said international students used to have Thanksgiving in private residences.
In 2013, the size of the event necessitated the move to the Alumni House.
“We moved it here when it got too big and it’s kept growing every year,” she said.
The first students to show up for the meal on Monday were from the men’s and women’s hockey teams.
Many of them live too far away to travel home, Ms. Thompson said.
The women’s team goalie, Sirena “Finny” Alvarez is from Jyväskylä, Finland.
There is no Thanksgiving in Finland, where the big celebrations are Independence Day and Midsummer, she said.
Since coming to Canton, she has been able to partake in two Thanksgivings, Canadian and American.
The best part, she said, is the food.
Spending the Thanksgiving break with about 10 of her teammates has been fun. They have ice time available to them, but no formal practices.
“Coach was nice,” she said.
Ms. Alvarez, who is a health and fitness promotion major with a minor in psychology, likes the break with final exams coming up soon.
“It’s a good week to study,” she said. “It’s all good when you are doing things you like to do.”
In the kitchen, as the dishes were finished and prepared for serving, a door to the garage was propped up to let in some cool air.
SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran arrived with his family and began chatting with students as they trickled in.
Ms. Bekobo ladled the last of the fried plantains into a serving dish while Gregory E. Kie, senior media relations manager, finished carving the turkey.
It was a Thanksgiving, like so many others in the north country this week, only different.
