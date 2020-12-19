The Great Conjunction: Jupiter and Saturn to meet in rare celestial event

CANTON — “A Great Conjunction” can have a way of putting things in perspective.
In a year marked by things to forget, any deep meaning about the upcoming astronomical conjunction that happens to fall at the end of this year, and on the winter solstice no less, would be conjecture. But in the big picture, maybe knowing more about it will help bring us closer to the natural world, or universe, and our place in it.
“People hear about planets and they see pictures of them,” said Aileen A. O’Donoghue, the Henry Priest Professor of Physics at St. Lawrence University, Canton. “But until you see them with your eyeballs, it’s like they’re not real. When I show people planets — particularly Saturn with its rings, but also Jupiter — with a small telescope, they are fuzzy little images, but you can see it’s a planet. You can see the stripes on Jupiter and the rings on Saturn. They are just awestruck that it’s real!”
Jupiter and Saturn are getting closer together in the sky, and on Monday the two planets from our standpoint will be visibly closer than they’ve been since medieval times, in the 13th century. NASA says the planets will appear “one-fifth of a full moon” apart; close enough that viewers using telescopes and binoculars may be able to see both planets in the same field of view.
“Most people looking with a naked eye will only see a single point of light,” said Steve Karon, director of the Sci-Tech Center, 145 Stone St., Watertown.
In astronomy, a conjunction occurs when any two astronomical objects appear to be very near each other, as seen from Earth.
In geeky terms, the two objects must have “the same right ascension or the same ecliptic longitude.”
Planets aren’t the main course of study for Ms. O’Donoghue, so the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn kind of caught her by surprise.
“But it’s always fun to have these things show up,” she said. “Jupiter and Saturn have been so great. They were good all summer, both in the evening sky. It’s been nice for people to see them out there all the time. We’ve actually been able to see Jupiter catching up with Saturn. It’s a very unusual thing to see that motion.”
The conjunctions, Ms. O’Donoghue said, happen every 20 years, but this year’s conjunction is an especially close one. The next time the two planets are scheduled to combine in such a matter is in 2080.
“It’s the closest they’ve been since 1623,” she said, a year in which the second Thanksgiving was celebrated at Plymouth Plantation.
But Earthlings could not see that conjunction, which occurred July 16.
“They were very close to the sun,” Ms. O’Donoghue said of the two planets. “That’s the problem with a lot of conjunctions. When they get together, they are on the far side of the sun. They’re lost in the glare.”
The last time a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn was viewable on Earth was in 1226. Using the software program Starry Night, Ms. O’Donoghue calculated that the Great Conjunction of 1226 occurred at 11:45 p.m. March 4 in what would one day be Canton. The two planets were also closer together at that conjunction compared to this year.
“The planets were in the constellation of Capricornus and rose at 4:27 a.m., two hours before sunrise,” Ms. O’Donoghue said. “But they were only 15 degrees above the horizon at sunrise, so a bit hard to see. But I’m sure some of the native North Americans noticed it. They were seven degrees west of Venus in the sky, so I’m sure it got attention!”
Jupiter and Saturn may appear close together as we glance skyward at their conjunction, but they will be separated by a vast distance: 400 million miles, Ms. O’Donoghue said.
Seen from Canton, the two planets will be about 12.5 degrees above the horizon at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Of the two planets, Jupiter is closer to Earth.
“Its orbit is about five times farther out from the sun than the Earth,” Ms. O’Donoghue said. “Saturn is 10 times farther out. When you’re at Jupiter, you’re only half way to Saturn.”
Meanwhile, Jupiter will be 95 million miles closer to us than Saturn, Ms. O’Donoghue said.
“And yet, look how bright in the sky Saturn is!” she said. “Even twice as far, it’s still pretty bright.”
No need to wait
Sky watchers had no need to wait until Monday to appreciate the Great Conjunction of 2020. The two planets have been slowly creeping closer together.
“They are in the southwestern sky after sunset,” Ms. O’Donoghue said. “They are big and they’re bright.”
During the conjunction’s main event on Monday, viewers may be able to see the moons of Jupiter using a small telescope of a pair of good binoculars.
“If someone has a bird-spotting scope, you would certainly be able to see moons with that,” Ms. O’Donoghue said.
If using binoculars, Ms. O’Donoghue provided a tip:
“It’s helpful to have something to rest them on,” she said. “It’s hard to hold them steady. Park your car so that you can rest your elbows on the roof or on the hood or something. If you’re going to look for the moons, you really need to steady your hands.”
For herself, Ms. O’Donoghue plans to view the Great Conjunction from the parking lot at Potsdam’s Sandstoner Park, which doesn’t have glaring lights to its west.
“With COVID, we can’t have a star party and set up telescopes,” she said.
For Watertown, Ms. O’Donoghue believes Thompson Park would provide a good vantage point for the event. A southwest view can be attained there on the hill that overlooks the city.
‘A star’ for Christmas
NBC news reported earlier this month that the double planet view is called the “Christmas star” because of the belief that the Star of Bethlehem that guided the Magi may have been a planetary conjunction.
Mr. Karon at the Sci-Tech Center said that if we knew the time of Christ’s birth, we could better pinpoint what the Magi saw.
Mr. Karon explained in a news release about the conjunction that the Magi were likely Zoroastrian priests. They advised the King on divine matters — interpreting dreams, omens and astronomical events.
“At one time they had been very powerful, but by the birth of Christ their political power had declined and they were simply regarded as ‘wise men’ in an age when few people could read or write,” he said.
“The Magi also studied ancient books, the Prophesies,” Mr. Karon said. “They surely would have known about the prophecy of Daniel, that Jerusalem would be rebuilt and one day become the capital of the world. So when the Magi saw this sign, whatever it was, they took it as their cue to go search for the newborn ruler.”
The birth of Christ, Mr. Karon said, probably did not occur in what we would call the year 1.
“Investigating early records seem to indicate it occurred somewhat earlier,” he said. “We know that Joseph and Mary were in Bethlehem to register for a taxation decreed by Rome. From an inscription on a Roman temple in Turkey, we can pinpoint that taxation to the year 8 BCE. Realizing that communication was slow, and the long trip to Bethlehem, Joseph and Mary probably arrived there in 7 or 6 BCE.”
In early April of 7 BCE, Mr. Karon noted that Saturn was in the constellation Pisces and Jupiter in the neighboring constellation Aquarius.
“Night by night, Jupiter slowly moved into Pisces as well, where both planets were visible just before dawn,” he said. “The two moved closer and closer until May 27 when they stood side by side, an event occurring only once every 20 years.”
But this conjunction brought a twist, and a reversal.
“After passing Saturn once, Jupiter appeared to stop and reverse direction,” Mr. Karon said. “This retrograde motion is normal for the planets due to the geometry of the orbits of Earth, Jupiter and Saturn. The Magi, knowing astrology, were probably expecting it. Seldom does Jupiter reverse its motion while so near another planet.”
As it approached Saturn again, Jupiter stood in conjunction with it a second time on Oct. 5.
“But then, the two planets moved apart and then approached once more, and on Dec. 1, 7 BCE stood in conjunction for a third and final time,” Mr. Karon said. “Such triple conjunctions are extremely rare. As the Magi traveled south from Jerusalem, the two planets would have been almost directly in front of them.”
The fact that the 2020 conjunction falls on winter solstice is coincidence, Ms. O’Donoghue said.
For those keeping score, winter solstice this year is at 5:02 a.m. Monday. So rise, shine and look up. Longer, and hopefully better days are ahead.
