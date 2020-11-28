MASSENA — What was a two-phase capital project in the Massena Central School District will be extended to a third phase that will be completed in the summer of 2022.
Phase one work has been done over the summer, and phase two will be completed next summer.
“That’s much more work than can really be accomplished in one summer,” said Edward Bernhauer, an architect with IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm.
He told Board of Education members that the approximately $30 million that remains in the $49.6 million capital project will be split into $15 million for each summer.
Plans for next summer’s work will be submitted to the state Education Department for approval by the end of November. Given the current timeline, he said they could go out to bid in January and have the bid opening in February.
“That will put us in a good bidding time frame for the work coming up,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
Plans for phase three will be submitted to the state Education Department in January. He said that project could be bid in the March for work that would start in 2022, or they can look at the “bid environment.” If the bid environment isn’t good, they could wait until the fall to request bids from contractors.
“We can kind of pick and choose when we go out for that based on what we’re seeing,” he said.
James Francesconi, senior project manager for C&S Companies, the district’s construction management firm, updated the board on phase one work.
“We are near the end of this season for phase one,” he said.
He said they were in the middle of closing out the abatement contract because all of that contracted work was completed. Site work is just about complete, with a handful of punch list items remaining, he said.
“We’ve started some preliminary closeout processes with them as well,” Mr. Francesconi said.
Insulated wall panels for J.W. Leary Junior High and Massena Central High School were scheduled to be completed this summer, but problems with the manufacturer have pushed delivery to the end of March.
“We were hoping to have it worked on this summer. With manufacturing delays and trying to get a custom color to match, it was not critical” and could be pushed off to spring when the weather would be better, he said.
Work on the Jefferson Elementary School roof is the last outstanding item in phase one, at about 99 percent completion. A few minor issues that the roofing contractor will need to address were found during an inspection, and there are some punch list items related to that work.
“Essentially about 60 percent of the (phase one) work is complete now,” Mr. Francesconi said.
Phase two will include work at all of the elementary schools, site work and masonry restoration at the district’s Shared Transportation Facility, and site work, masonry restoration and boiler room replacement at the high school.
Phase three will include the remaining scope of work at the high school, as well as work at the junior high, Central Administration Building, and remaining mechanical and electrical work at the Shared Transportation Facility.
