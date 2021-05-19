CANTON — Superintendent Ronald P. Burke learned how to swim at the Canton Central School District pool in 1976.
Small leaks have been bandaged — as have similar “leaks” across the district’s three buildings, parking lots and critical infrastructure — but district voters on Tuesday approved a multi-million dollar, multi-year revival.
One incumbent and four newcomer Board of Education members were elected from seven candidates, and all four ballot propositions passed, including a $33.1 million spending plan for 2021-22 with a 2.9% tax levy increase.
Less than an hour into Tuesday’s noon to 8 p.m. voting window, about 70 people had stopped by the Hugh C. Williams High School Learning Resource Center to vote in person. With absentee ballots, vote tallies concluded shortly before 10 p.m.
The budget passed 646 to 141; the capital project passed 608 to 180; the bus purchase proposal passed 661 to 127; and the Canton Free Library tax proposal passed 638 to 152.
In an interview Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Burke reflected on the 2020 pandemic year and what the capital project means for Canton families — now and in 50 years, when new leaks will test new generations of school leaders.
“To me, this is hope for the future,” he said. “We have to be optimistic for what the future holds, not just personally, but for all of us.”
Staggering state education aid reductions left school officials across New York scrambling to budget last spring. This time last year, Canton voters approved a budget about $700,000 less than the year prior. This year’s $2 million increase, Mr. Burke said, restores line items — including some staffing — cut at the outset of the pandemic.
The district canceled a public vote on a $24 million capital project proposal two months into the ongoing health crisis. At the time, Mr. Burke and the district’s Facilities Committee agreed the project should be re-evaluated this year to determine how an adjusted proposal might move forward.
The Facilities Committee, comprised of Mr. Burke, Director of Operations Scott J. Sanderson, Business Manager Denise J. Folsom and three Board of Education members, have been working with staff from King & King Architects, Syracuse, on capital project plans for months. In early re-evaluations, Mr. Burke said, the committee focused on scaling down projects. At one point last year, he recalled, a $13 million proposal was floated.
But the abridged version of the project was underlined by a simple question: “What’s changed?”
Did the pool suddenly stop leaking? Did the parking lots suddenly get better, the cafeterias more accessible or the buildings safer?
“Nothing had changed,” Mr. Burke said, adding that pushing for the improvements now will better equip Canton to be a “district of choice.”
The state’s congressional delegation lost one of its 27 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives based on 2020 Census data, but only by a shortfall of 89 residents, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau in April. That loss by itself strikes Mr. Burke where it matters most as an educator, and as head of one of the county’s 17 school districts, together representing more than 16,000 K-12 students.
“How do we sell Canton, and ultimately the north country, on moving here and staying here? What is it that attracts families to our community?” Mr. Burke said. “We have to have top notch schools.”
The best schools, he continued, not only foster academic growth, but are quite literally structurally sound.
Mr. Burke said he and Facilities Committee members lose sleep over the thought of another boiler emergency, sanitary sewer line issue, cafeteria heating problem or pool leak. Only 20 feet separate one leaking pool wall from the system’s electrical room. Yet, he said, the fear in imagining everything that could go wrong through the major overhaul is tempered by what drives the district’s plans at all.
“This is going to be meaningful to kids for the next 50 years,” he said.
The project includes relocating the pool to the high school athletic complex; relocating and renovating the career and technical education classroom; rehabbing the performance auditorium; upgrading cafeteria equipment and expanding service lines; re-positioning the soccer field and increasing parking by an estimated 140 to 160 spaces; construction of a new artificial turf athletic field behind J.M. McKenney Middle School; replacement of water and sewer lines; and replacement of failing bus garage infrastructure.
The more formal design phase for the capital project is anticipated to begin this summer. Reviews, documentation and individual project bids would move through 2022, and construction would ideally begin in 2023.
To cover costs after state building aid is exhausted, taxpayers will likely start to see annual increases reflective of the capital project in 2023 or 2024, Mr. Burke said.
Taxpayers with a $100,000 home not enrolled in the state’s income-based School Tax Relief Program, for example, might see a roughly $54 increase, according to district estimates. In the same $100,000 property value bracket, the increase would be about $38 for STAR-eligible taxpayers and $16 for those enrolled in Enhanced STAR.
This year’s $33,107,411 budget breaks down into $3 million in administrative costs; $5.2 million in annual capital costs, separate from the $27.5 million capital project; and $24.8 million in program costs.
The roughly 15.5% administrative portion includes salaries and benefits for administrative and clerical staff, as well as school board costs. The 24.1% capital portion includes the salaries and benefits for maintenance and custodial staff, bus purchases, utilities and general insurance.
The bulk of the budget, about 80.9%, supports programming: salaries and benefits for all teachers and non-administrative staff, textbooks, instructional materials, classroom equipment, student activities and transportation costs other than bus purchases.
The approved bus proposition is set to collect no more than $360,000 through annual taxes to finance three student buses. The Canton Free Library proposition authorizes the Board of Education to collect an additional $13,682 in library taxes this year. The levy increases the total sum of collected library taxes to $376,628.
A 2.9% tax increase, which is under the district’s 3.5% cap, amounts to $294,219, for a total tax levy of about $10.4 million to be collected from taxpayers. Initial budget figures drafted in February calculated a 3.5% levy, but with state aid announced, Mr. Burke said during the board’s April 19 meeting, the business office was able to reduce that calculation to 2.9%.
Seven candidates ran to fill five open Board of Education seats of varying terms due to board member resignations this spring.
Candidates with more votes are seated for the longer terms: current board President Victor N. Rycroft with 537 votes, Wendy Todd with 564 votes, and Christopher Marquart with 525 votes, each for a three-year term; Kate Halleron Murphy with 523 votes for a two-year term; and Robert Larrabee with 480 votes for a one-year term.
The five members-elect bested Susan Grandaw and incumbent Andrew Moses. The four seats not up for re-election this year — filled by Keith Rosser, Danny Thomas, Steven Sanderson and Christina Martin — complete the nine-member board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.