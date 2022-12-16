CLAYTON — Voters in the Thousand Islands School District overwhelmingly approved a capital project in a 163-5 vote Thursday that seeks to make necessary repairs and improvements to buildings in the district.
The capital project will cost approximately $23 million and will not have an impact on school taxes for residents within the district, according to the project notice. The project is set to begin in the summer of 2024 and end in the summer of 2027.
