Thousand Islands Central School class leaders
CLAYTON — Thousand Islands Central School announces the students graduating at the top 10% of their class for 2020:
Alyssa Nugara
Alyssa has been a member of the vocal music program, high school choir and select vocal ensemble. She has been highlighted on stage with the select dessert theater yearly, Bi-County Festivals and NYSSMA. She has been a member of the Lady Vikings basketball team and was inducted into the National Honor Society. She volunteers for community functions through the United Methodist Church, Cape Vincent, and the local American Legion and has participated in mission trips to Kentucky and Virginia. She will attend Jefferson Community College, Watertown, to major in psychology.
Griffin Partridge
Griffin is a student in the visual communications program at Bohlen Technical Center, honored as Career and Technical Education leader this year. He was inducted into National Honor Society and participated in vocal and instrumental musical programs. He works at a local horse farm and will attend Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica, to major in graphic arts and design.
David McDonough
David is a member of the Vikings soccer team, a local competitive swim team, Educators Rising Club and drama club, having played the lead in “Spamalot” this spring. He is a member of National Honor Society, Science Olympiad and volunteers for the local youth soccer team as a mentor and coach. He was a percussionist in the band, playing snare, bass, timpani, mallet instruments, congas, bongos and drums. Mr. McDonough has competed in several NYSSMA solos, was a marching band member and volunteers throughout the Cape Vincent community. He will attend SUNY Plattsburg to major in adolescence education with a concentration in science.
Luke RIddoch
Luke is a member of the cross-country team and instrumental musical program, playing trumpet. He serves as senior class president and president of the National Honor Society. He has been a peer leader with Sources of Strength since ninth grade and was a lead in drama club performances. Mr. Riddoch volunteers with several river community organizations, taught swim lessons at Clayton Recreational Park Pool and is a lifeguard at Wellesley Island State Park. He will attend SUNY Binghamton to major in adolescence education with a concentration in science.
Cully Gaffney
Cully has been a member of the Varsity soccer, basketball and golf teams and has completed several honors and college level science courses. He served as senior class secretary and vice president of the National Honor Society. He volunteers his time with the local community, is a certified lifeguard with the New York State Parks System and helps to teach swimming lessons to local youth. He will attend SUNY Geneseo to major in pre-dentistry.
Gabe Clement
Gabe has been a member of the Vikings Varsity soccer team since the eighth grade, competing both nationally and internationally. He has served as team captain for both the Vikings and club teams. He is a peer leader with Sources For Strength, served as class historian and treasurer of the National Honor Society, and is a member of the yearbook committee. He was a percussionist with the instrumental music program, a gymnast and takes hip hop. Mr. Clement will attend SUNY Brockport to major in adolescence education with a concentration in mathematics.
Macey Cooper
Macey serves as class vice president, yearbook editor and captain of the Lady Vikings Varsity swim team. She is a member of the National Honor Society, an officer with the Students Against Destructive Decisions Club and competed in Science Olympiad. She has been a peer leader with Sources of Strength since ninth grade and volunteers for Hawn Memorial Library, Clayton, Salvation Army and St. Mary’s Church. She will attend Clemson (S.C.) University, to major in engineering.
