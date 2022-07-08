Thousand Islands Central School class leaders
CLAYTON — The class leaders for 2022 at Thousand Islands Central School have been announced.
Mary Connerton, daughter of Michael and Shannon Connerton, Cape Vincent, will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, with Mastery in Mathematics and Science. She serves as treasurer of National Honor Society and class treasurer; is a member of varsity softball and basketball teams, prom committee, yearbook committee, Science Olympiad and Whiz Quiz; represented the school as the WWNY/7 News Academic All Star; is a softball coach for the Youth Commission; and works as a server at a local restaurant. She has completed classes in Advanced Placement, honors and Syracuse University Jefferson Community College dual enrollment. Among academic honors are St. Lawrence University North Country Augsbury Scholarship, University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award and Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal. Miss Connerton will major in industrial labor and relations at Cornell University, Ithaca.
Jackson Gaffney, son of Steven and Lynn Gaffney, Clayton, will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation. He serves as class secretary; is a member of National Honor Society, prom committee, Science Olympiad and Whiz Quiz; participated in junior varsity basketball high school musicals behind the scenes and Select Vocal Ensemble Dessert Theater. He has completed classes in Advanced Placement and dual enrollment with Syracuse University and Jefferson Community College and honors level. Among academic honors received are TIHS Lions Scholar, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award and Wilkes University Colonel Emerging Leaders Award. Mr. Gaffney will major in psychology and linguistics at the University at Albany.
Abigail McCarthy, daughter of Matthew and Sherry McCarthy, Cape Vincent, will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, with Mastery in Mathematics and Science. She is a member of varsity swim, basketball and softball, honored as a Scholar Athlete and Frontier League All Star for basketball, Science Olympiad, Interact Club, drama club, high school musicals, prom committee and yearbook; serves as class vice president, president of National Honor Society and Whiz Quiz, vice president for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) and an officer for select vocal ensemble; was a peer leader with Sources of Strength; was honored as a New York State School Music Association soloist, Area All State and Bi-County; and serves as a leader in the local Vacation Bible school. She has completed classes in Advanced Placement, honors and dual enrollment with Jefferson Community College and Syracuse University. Among honors received are St. Lawrence University North Country/Augsbury Award, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal, TIHS Lions Scholar, Scholar-Athlete and Carnegie Hall Performance Award. Miss McCarthy will major in animal sciences, pre-veterinary sciences, at Cornell University, Ithaca.
Isabelle McDonough, daughter of William and Rachel McDonough, Cape Vincent, will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, with Mastery in Science. She is a member of varsity cross country, running club, National Honor Society, school newspaper club, Interact Club, Science Olympiad, Whiz Quiz, Select Vocal Ensemble, school musicals and drama club; participated in varsity swim; and works as a lifeguard, gardener and babysitter. She has completed classes in Advance Placement, dual enrollment with Syracuse University and Jefferson community college and honors. Among honors received are the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award, Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award and TI Lions Scholar. Miss McDonough will major in wildlife sciences at SUNY-ESF, Syracuse.
Benjamin Nolette, son of Benjamin Nolette, West Leyden, and Susan Beiswenger, Clayton, will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, with Mastery in Mathematics and Science. He is a member of concert band, jazz band, pit band, pep band, marching band, varsity cross-country, National Honor Society and Clayton Community Band; participated in Area All State Band; and received the Arion Music Award. He completed class in Advanced Placement, dual enrollment with Syracuse University and Jefferson Community College and honors. Among honors received are the Rochester Institute of Technology Award for Innovation and Technology, Clarkson University Achievement Award and TIHS Lions Scholar. Mr. Nolette will major in electrical engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Caryse Oliver, daughter of Edward and Julianne Oliver, Chaumont, will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, with Mastery in Mathematics and Science. She serves as class president, captain of the varsity swim team and co-editor of the yearbook; is a member of National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Whiz Quiz and prom committee; is a peer leader for Sources of Strength; and served as an altar server at her local church and religious education teacher. She has completed classes in Advanced Placement and dual enrollment with Syracuse University and Jefferson Community College. Among academic honors received are the Clarkson University Leadership Award, St. Lawrence University Augsbury Scholarship, University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, Lions Scholar and North Country All Star. Miss Oliver will pursue a degree in STEM at Syracuse University.
Katelyn Solar, daughter of Brian and Pamela Solar, Clayton, will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation. She serves as president of student council; is a member of National Honor Society, varsity cheer team and varsity softball; works at a local restaurant and as a dancer at Trisha Clement Dance Studio. She has completed class in Advanced Placement, dual enrollment with Syracuse University and Jefferson Community College and honors. Among academic honors received are TI Lions Scholar, Scholar-Athlete, St. Lawrence University Augsbury/North Country Scholarship, Wilkes University Colonel Emerging Leader Award and St. John Fisher Trustees Scholarship. Miss Solar will study pharmaceutical sciences with a major in biology at St. John Fisher College, Rochester.
Alison Swenson, daughter of Erik and Julie Swenson, Cape Vincent, will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors, with Distinction in Science. She serves as student council vice president, secretary of National Honor Society and president of video yearbook; is a member of yearbook and prom committees; and participated in soccer, hockey and softball. She has completed classes in Advanced Placement and dual enrollment with Syracuse University and Jefferson Community College. Among academic honors received are the Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award, Wilkes University Colonel Emerging Leader Award and TI Lions Scholar. Miss Swenson will major in communications at Syracuse University.
