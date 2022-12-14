CLAYTON — The Thousand Islands Central School District is holding a vote Thursday on a capital project to make improvements on and maintain district grounds and buildings.
The vote will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. in the high school library at 8481 County Route 9 in Clayton. The cost of the capital project, according to a notice from the district, will be $23 million. The district plans to use $5 million from capital reserve funds, $1 million from its debt service reserve, and borrow $17 million through the state aid it receives, along with its expiring debt and operating surplus, to pay for the improvements without affecting tax rates for residents.
