LOWVILLE — Lowville Academy and Central School District has a heightened police presence Friday after receiving reports Thursday night of threats made against the district and two faculty members.
In a letter to the district early Friday morning, Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King notified the community that the district had received reports of threats made toward the district and two specific faculty members late Thursday night that had since been deemed “non-credible.”
The letter stated that two students made threats toward the district as a whole, as well as specifically toward the faculty members. The reports initially came from second- and third-hand student accounts. With that information, administration contacted the village police. Law enforcement and district administration began interviews of students who had been involved, along with their parents and guardians.
According to the letter, officers determined that these were non-credible threats, but there will be heightened police presence at school Friday to affirm the security of students and staff and the district will continue to work with the state police and the village police throughout the day. The letter did not specify the kinds of threats that were made, or identify the two faculty members threats were directed toward.
“We are so grateful to the students and staff who reported this information,” the letter reads. “Their prompt reporting enabled us to work with law enforcement personnel during the evening and early morning hours so that we can be in a position to have a safe and uninterrupted school day today. These students’ actions reinforce the need for everyone in the community who see something, to say something. We also appreciate the immediate response and continuing efforts of the State Police and Lowville Village Police to address the safety needs of the Lowville community.”
