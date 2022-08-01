OSWEGO - For overall leadership and for addressing student and campus needs in many areas, three SUNY Oswego staff members have earned the 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.

Receiving these high honors were Lisa Evaneski, Title IX coordinator; Joshua McKeown, associate provost for international education and programs; and Sean Moriarty, chief technology officer.

