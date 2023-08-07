Three high school grads receive Boldt scholarships

From left, Shane Sanford, retired Boldt Castle operations manager and Boldt Scholarship committee chairman; Gracelyn Goodridge, great-great-great-granddaughter of George C. Boldt Sr.; 2023 Northern New York Community Foundation George C. Boldt Scholarship recipients Sadie S. Pasinello, Chantell L. Beach, and Cameron L. Derouin; 2022 Boldt Scholar Brayden P. Wiley; and Charlie Goodridge, great-great-grandson of George C. Boldt Sr. on the grand staircase of Boldt Castle during a reception and celebration earlier this month. Provided photo

HEART ISLAND — Three Jefferson County high school members of the class of 2023 were honored this month as recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation George C. Boldt Scholarship.

Chantell L. Beach, Watertown High School; Cameron L. Derouin, Sackets Harbor High School; and Sadie S. Pasinello, South Jefferson High School, were each awarded a two-year $10,000 scholarship during a reception at Boldt Castle with George C. Boldt’s great-great-grandson, Charlie Goodridge, and family.

