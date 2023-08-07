HEART ISLAND — Three Jefferson County high school members of the class of 2023 were honored this month as recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation George C. Boldt Scholarship.
Chantell L. Beach, Watertown High School; Cameron L. Derouin, Sackets Harbor High School; and Sadie S. Pasinello, South Jefferson High School, were each awarded a two-year $10,000 scholarship during a reception at Boldt Castle with George C. Boldt’s great-great-grandson, Charlie Goodridge, and family.
Brayden P. Wiley, a member of the Thousand Islands High School class of 2022 who was named a Boldt Scholarship recipient last year, was also recognized. Brayden was unable to attend last summer’s Boldt Scholars recognition event.
The scholarship honors the legacy of the castle’s builder, noted hotelier and philanthropist George C. Boldt Sr. Charlie Goodridge’s father, Malcolm Goodridge, led efforts to establish the scholarship with other descendants of Boldt and dozens of north country donors who have made gifts to the scholarship fund at the Northern New York Community Foundation.
“Student achievement and the Boldt heritage are highlighted together each year, made possible by the support and inspiration of the Goodridge family, along with many others,” said Randem S. Richardson, Community Foundation executive director. “The symbolism of this scholarship is powerful, and it was especially meaningful to return to the Castle this year to celebrate all that the scholarship represents.”
Goodridge congratulated the Class of 2023 and thanked those who have helped build the scholarship and, with his daughter, Gracelyn, presented awards to this year’s recipients. A permanent plaque that pays tribute to founding donors was installed in Boldt Castle in 2019 along with a plaque that names recipients of the Boldt Scholarship. The Thousand Islands Bridge Authority, which owns and operates Boldt Castle as a tourist destination, has supported the scholarship program since its inception.
“It’s great to see this year’s students, along with several prior recipients, recognized, not so much for their academics, but for their hard work, commitment, passion for their interests, and willingness to not give up when life throws them a curveball,” Charlie Goodridge said. “Life is all about a positive attitude, and they certainly represent this in their achievements.”
George C. Boldt, who immigrated to the United States from Prussia at age 13, believed in people who showed promise throughout his life in business. Each of the new scholarship recipients have persevered while facing obstacles in their young lives, overcoming challenges as they begin their college studies.
