MASSENA — Three candidates are moving forward for the next round of interviews in the search for a new Massena Central School superintendent.
They’re hoping to find one who will replace Superintendent Patrick H. Brady, who has announced his intention to retire from the district at the end of this school year.
Twelve people applied for the position, but two did not complete the entire application process, and 10 names were brought to the school board for review. Five candidates interviewed with the board of education last week.
The top three candidates will be back in the district next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for stakeholder and final school board interviews. Each candidate will spend one day in the district.
“We have taken our five candidates down to three. The various segments of the school community, including the wider community, will be meeting as part of their day-long interview in the district. That’s coming up next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” board President Paul A. Haggett said.
The stakeholder groups include teachers, support staff, administrators, community members and students.
“We’ll all have an opportunity to meet and talk to the candidates. They’ll be asked questions by those stakeholder groups,” he said.
The candidates will also have one finalist interview with the board of education.
Mr. Haggett said they were pleased with the candidates who applied for the position and those who were moving forward to the next round of interviews.
“We committed to moving three forward and we’re comfortable with the decision that we made to move the three forward. I believe that there are candidates that we each individually liked better than others. But, there was definitely consensus among the board to give the three that we’re bringing back another opportunity to get to know them and vice versa,” he said.
Alan D. Pole, educational consultant from Castallo & Silky, Manlius, was retained by the board for the search.
“The fact that Alan Pole is shepherding us through this process is fantastic. We feel like we’re in great hands with him. He’s just kind of keeping us focused and moving forward,” Mr. Haggett said. “We did get some very, very good quality candidates that we interviewed last week. Now, the process is moving to the next step.”
The school board hopes to tender an offer to the successful candidate the last week of May. After negotiating a contract and if the person accepts the position, the board of education would make the official appointment during its June meeting. The proposed starting date is mid-August.
Mr. Brady had intended to retire on June 30, when his contract expires, but will stay on until the new superintendent is on board. He will have finished his 35th year in education and administration at the end of the 2022-23 school year, including 18 years as superintendent of schools in Potsdam and Massena.
